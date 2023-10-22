Betting

NBA Odds: Can Anyone Challenge The Bucks Or Celtics In The East?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Western Conference might be deeper, but the Eastern Conference boasts the two teams with the shortest odds to win the NBA Championship in June. There was some major player movement during the off-season, much of it late in the process, and it had a heavy focus on the two top teams in the East.

The Damian Lillard trade process was long and drawn out, but it eventually culminated with the superstar guard joining the Milwaukee Bucks. Through corresponding moves, the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday, whom they hope is the final piece after trading for Kristaps Porzingis earlier in the off-season.

NBA: Can Anyone Catch Boston Or Milwaukee In The East?

Does any other team have a chance of knocking off the two powerhouses at the top? Here is a look at the odds for some of the teams that will be vying for the crown in the Eastern Conference:

Boston Celtics & Milwaukee Bucks (+175)

The Celtics were the favorites to win the East for most of the off-season. That designation changed when the Bucks traded for Lillard, but the addition of Holiday moved them back up into the top spot after just a few days in the second slot. Through the public betting and slight changes through the pre-season, Boston and Milwaukee now have equal +175 odds, though those lines can vary from day to day.

Philadelphia 76ers (+800)

There are plenty of questions surrounding both the short term and long term of the 76ers, and those issues place them well behind Boston and Milwaukee on the odds board. They are sitting at +800, and that number could grow depending on what happens with James Harden. It is very unlikely that the aging guard finishes the season with Philadelphia, as the relationship between the two sides has more than soured.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has had his future questioned as well, as there have been rumors flying about him potentially wanting to leave the 76ers at some point.

Bet on 76ers To Win Eastern Conference (+800) at BetOnline

Miami Heat (+900)

The defending champions of the Eastern Conference are always a threat. The Miami Heat made an unlikely run to the NBA Finals last season before falling short to the Nuggets, solidifying the notion that even a “good” Heat roster has the ability to do great things. They lost a few of the key pieces from that Finals run during the off-season, and came up empty in their search for a star over the summer. But Pat Riley and the front office are always on the search for their next big acquisition, and Miami’s roster could look a bit different come the trade deadline, which would surely affect their odds of winning the Eastern Conference.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
