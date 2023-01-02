NBA

Rob Williams’ Dunk Blamed For Long Delay In Celtics/Nuggets Game

Kyle Curran
It was Robert Williams’ slam dunk that seemed to cause a near-40 minute delay in the Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets game, and in the end it was one of the main talking points of the game. 

With 8:06 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Williams hung onto the rim after slamming home a powerful dunk after an assist from Jalen Brown.

In a battle between both the NBA’s Eastern and Western conference leaders, the Nuggets of the West got the better of the Eastern Celtics.

Denver led for nearly the entire way and were 110-97 up by the time the game was delayed. They eventually ended up cruising to a 12-point with a mighty triple-double from Nikola Jokic, who had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Despite the lengthy delay…Many including the Boston media team saw the funny side of things.

Williams told reporters after the game, “I didn’t know I did it until my teammates started blaming me, to be honest.”

The 25-year-old finished with eight points and six rebounds off  the bench for Boston, which was the first of a four-game road trip on the West coast.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
