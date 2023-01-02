Rob Williams’ Dunk Blamed For Long Delay In Celtics/Nuggets Game

It was Robert Williams’ slam dunk that seemed to cause a near-40 minute delay in the Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets game, and in the end it was one of the main talking points of the game.

With 8:06 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Williams hung onto the rim after slamming home a powerful dunk after an assist from Jalen Brown.

The game between the Celtics and the Nuggets has been delayed for over 20 minutes now because the rim is uneven. The rim got messed up on this alley-oop dunk by Robert Williams 🤣pic.twitter.com/28kVleChU0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 2, 2023

In a battle between both the NBA’s Eastern and Western conference leaders, the Nuggets of the West got the better of the Eastern Celtics.

Denver led for nearly the entire way and were 110-97 up by the time the game was delayed. They eventually ended up cruising to a 12-point with a mighty triple-double from Nikola Jokic, who had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Despite the lengthy delay…Many including the Boston media team saw the funny side of things.

Williams told reporters after the game, “I didn’t know I did it until my teammates started blaming me, to be honest.”

The 25-year-old finished with eight points and six rebounds off the bench for Boston, which was the first of a four-game road trip on the West coast.