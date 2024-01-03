NFL

Carson Wentz Will Start For The Rams In Week 18

Owen Jones
The Los Angeles Rams are starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers.

 

With the Rams locked into either the 6th or 7th seed in the NFC, Head Coach Sean McVay stated that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play to rest and recover and get ready for the playoffs. Wentz will be making his first start since last season when he started a few games for the Washington Commanders before being benched. He was recently signed to be the backup to Stafford in wake of what the other backup quarterbacks did when Stafford got hurt.

It remains to be seen if other starters along with Stafford sit out the final game of the regular season. Maybe some of the older players like a Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald may not play the entirety of the game. Wentz still has something left in the tank and it will be interesting to see what he can do in this particular offensive scheme. McVay basically revitalized the career of Baker Mayfield when he played a few game for the Rams last year. Why not say the same for Carson Wentz? That outcome may be too far-fetched but anything is possible on that front. If not a starter, then a serviceable backup in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams are +4000 to win the Super Bowl according to California sportsbooks.

Carson Wentz starting against this San Francisco 49ers defense will be a good audition for him to potentially be a starter again in the NFL. At the very worst, he will just stay on the Rams as a potential backup quarterback option behind Matthew Stafford.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
