Carson Wentz Will Start For The Rams In Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams are starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The #Rams will start Carson Wentz at QB Sunday against the #49ers, sources say. Sean McVay gives Matthew Stafford a breather before the postseason while Wentz gets his first start in just over a calendar year. pic.twitter.com/iaVM2xJFI8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 3, 2024

With the Rams locked into either the 6th or 7th seed in the NFC, Head Coach Sean McVay stated that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play to rest and recover and get ready for the playoffs. Wentz will be making his first start since last season when he started a few games for the Washington Commanders before being benched. He was recently signed to be the backup to Stafford in wake of what the other backup quarterbacks did when Stafford got hurt.

It remains to be seen if other starters along with Stafford sit out the final game of the regular season. Maybe some of the older players like a Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald may not play the entirety of the game. Wentz still has something left in the tank and it will be interesting to see what he can do in this particular offensive scheme. McVay basically revitalized the career of Baker Mayfield when he played a few game for the Rams last year. Why not say the same for Carson Wentz? That outcome may be too far-fetched but anything is possible on that front. If not a starter, then a serviceable backup in the NFL.

Carson Wentz starting against this San Francisco 49ers defense will be a good audition for him to potentially be a starter again in the NFL. At the very worst, he will just stay on the Rams as a potential backup quarterback option behind Matthew Stafford.