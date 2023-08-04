Former two-weight world champion turned boxing pundit, Carl Frampton, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. The former super-bantamweight and featherweight world champion is edging towards a Jake Paul win on Saturday night against Nate Diaz after seeing a video of the UFC veteran on the pads.

Paul vs Diaz Prediction: Carl Frampton Backing ‘The Problem Child’ To Be Victorious

When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Carl Frampton knows a thing or two. Having had an involvement in the sport for decades, ‘The Jackal’ is certainly an expert when it comes to the sport of boxing.

Not only is he a former two-weight world champion, but he is also now a leading pundit for TNT Sports and is one of the stars of their boxing coverage.

Frampton has shared the ring with the likes of Leo Santa Cruz twice, Josh Warrington, Jamal Herring, Kiko Martinez twice, Scott Quigg and Nonito Donaire to name but a few. His only losses came at the hands of Santa Cruz, Warrington and Herring in his professional boxing career.

The Northern Irish boxing superstar is widely respected in boxing, and when he gives predictions and insights for fights, fans listen.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, the former two-weight world champion has weighed-in with his prediction. For this huge 185-pound super-fight, Frampton is siding with ‘The Problem Child’ to defeat Nate Diaz ever so slightly.

With just days until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Paul vs Diaz fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of both boxing fans and general Jake Paul fans.

With the fight almost upon us, Carl Frampton has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Paul vs Diaz fight playing out. He is backing the Ohio man to win the fight, but doesn’t think it will be totally one sided in Paul’s favor.

Well, in a recent interview with boxing media outlet Seconds Out, the former two-weight world champion and fighting pride of Northern Ireland had this to say on the Paul vs Diaz bout:

“The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight actually interests me. I actually like Jake Paul – he’s grown on me a lot.

“I really like Nate Diaz, I think he’s a bit of a mad man. I think he [Diaz] can box a little bit, but in saying that, that’s the narrative isn’t it? But then you look at him on the pads and it looks like he can’t box.

“He has an unorthodox style and is certainly very tough. It interests me a bit. Two years ago I wouldn’t have watched the fight, but I will be watching this one.

“I was siding with Nate Diaz before I saw clips of him on the pads. I’ve changed my opinion and now I think Jake Paul will win.”

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

