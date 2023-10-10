Cardinals Depth Chart: James Conner Sidelined With Knee Injury

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks with a knee injury.

Cardinals’ RB James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Bengals and he now is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2023

Conner suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on a 35 yard run. Conner got up-ended by a Bengals defensive back and hurt his knee in the process. He did not return to the game. Conner was seen, however, jogging to the locker room so maybe that was a sign that the injury was not serious enough to miss much time. That is not the case, however, as Conner is a likely candidate for Injured Reserve. Being placed on IR would mean he would have to miss a minimum of four games.

The 35 run James Conner was injured on is an example what the Arizona Cardinals can’t replace while he’s out. This speed and physicality is rare. Conner had 10 big play rushes of 10 yards or more this season for the Cards. pic.twitter.com/TUbpesIkwP — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 10, 2023

Conner has been rock solid for the Cardinals this season. He is averaging a career best 5.4 yards per carry. This is very impressive since he is entering is age 28 season. Conner has been one of the most hard working and one of the toughest running backs int he NFL. There does come with some risks with his playing style. Conner has a significant injury history including beating cancer back in his college days at Pittsburgh.

Who Will See The Most Reps At RB With Conner Sidelined?

The Arizona Cardinals do not have many established running back behind Conner. However, undrafted rookie Emari Demercado out of TCU looked pretty good in relief. Keep in mind that presumed backup Keyonte Ingram was also inactive due to a neck injury. He may get some run as well. Given his performance last week, Demercado will likley get the starter reps in practice. In wake of this James Conner injury, the Cardinals claimed Tony Jones Jr. off of waivers.