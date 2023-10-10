NFL

Cardinals Depth Chart: James Conner Sidelined With Knee Injury

Owen Jones
Conner
Conner

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks with a knee injury.

 

Conner suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on a 35 yard run. Conner got up-ended by a Bengals defensive back and hurt his knee in the process. He did not return to the game. Conner was seen, however, jogging to the locker room so maybe that was a sign that the injury was not serious enough to miss much time. That is not the case, however, as Conner is a likely candidate for Injured Reserve. Being placed on IR would mean he would have to miss a minimum of four games.

 

Conner has been rock solid for the Cardinals this season. He is averaging a career best 5.4 yards per carry. This is very impressive since he is entering is age 28 season. Conner has been one of the most hard working and one of the toughest running backs int he NFL. There does come with some risks with his playing style. Conner has a significant injury history including beating cancer back in his college days at Pittsburgh.

The Arizona Cardinals are +10000 to win the NFC West according to Arizona sportsbooks.

Who Will See The Most Reps At RB With Conner Sidelined?

The Arizona Cardinals do not have many established running back behind Conner. However, undrafted rookie Emari Demercado out of TCU looked pretty good in relief. Keep in mind that presumed backup Keyonte Ingram was also inactive due to a neck injury. He may get some run as well. Given his performance last week, Demercado will likley get the starter reps in practice. In wake of this James Conner injury, the Cardinals claimed Tony Jones Jr. off of waivers.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
