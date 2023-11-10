Cardinals Coach To Josh Dobbs: “You’re Not Getting Traded”

Josh Dobbs has had a whirlwind of a past two weeks, which is just a part of him being a member of five different NFL franchises in the past calendar year. He was the hero of the Vikings‘ big win on Sunday to keep their winning streak alive, and he overcame some serious odds in order to be in that position. Dobbs spoke about his recent experiences with Fox9, and revealed a tough situation that occurred between him and Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Josh Dobbs Was Told He’d Be In Arizona All Season

#Vikings QB Josh Dobbs explained the 36 hours leading up to his trade from the #Cardinals and how coach Jonathan Gannon lied to his face multiple times.https://t.co/4EEM9l6Hbq On Sunday, after a 31-24 loss to the #Ravens, Gannon told him he’d start against the #Browns the next… https://t.co/aDj2b0EzQT pic.twitter.com/NBehAROTzN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2023

Dobbs was named the incumbent starter for the Arizona Cardinals at the start of the 2023 season as Kyler Murray continued his rehab. But he was made expendable when it was clear that Murray would soon be returning, and the team flipped him to the Vikings at the trade deadline. With just a few hours of prep time with his new teammates under his belt, Dobbs went out and did the unthinkable: win an NFL football game when you don’t know any of the plays or the names of your offensive linemen.

He is the hero in Minnesota for at least the week, and will get a chance to start for the team going forward in the absence of Kirk Cousins. It has been a unique experience for Josh Dobbs, and one that he was told wouldn’t happen.

According to Dobbs in the interview, Gannon told him that he would be a part of the Cardinals organization for the rest of the season:

When I had my meeting with JG in Arizona, he looked at me in the face and said “You’re not getting traded. You’re not being released. You’re going to be here in Arizona.

Cardinals In The Basement, Dobbs Now Fighting For The Playoffs

Wow this video is pretty crazy considering the #Vikings went on to score 31 points with Josh Dobbs They literally went over the cadence on the sidelines because he never took a snap with the Center at practice 🤯 (@ReggieWilsonTV)pic.twitter.com/3lipzIWkTShttps://t.co/mmTmgsmNIt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2023

No more than 24 hours later, Josh Dobbs woke up to a text from his agent saying that he might be traded. Within a few hours, the deal with the Vikings was done and Dobbs’ time with the Cardinals came to an end.

It is just the latest report out of Arizona about the lackluster coaching job that has been done by Gannon in his first year. The roster obviously has plenty of holes to fill and lacks elite talent on both sides of the ball, but the team is an NFL-worst 1-8 on the year and are in like for a top pick in next year’s draft.

Dobbs will get the Saints this weekend, and New Orleans is listed as a 3-point road favorite.