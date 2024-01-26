NBA

Can Victor Wembanyama be the first rookie since Blake Griffin to make an all-star game?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic

The San Antonio Spurs were lucky enough to have the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. It was a no-brainer for them when they selected Victor Wembanyama. His skill set, talent level, and size at his age made him one of the most coveted prospects in the last 20 years. While the rookie is having a solid season, the team is not experiencing a lot of success. 

Gregg Popovich’s Spurs are 8-36 this season and have struggled to find consistent wins. That hasn’t stopped Victor Wembanyama from averaging a double-double this season and leading the NBA in blocks per game. Despite the team not winning as much as they’d like to, Wembanyam has put himself in a position to make the all-star game as a rookie. He’d be the first since Blake Griffin in 2010-11 to accomplish that feat.

Victor Wembanyama is off to an incredible start to his NBA career


Just yesterday, the NBA on TNT crew announced the starters for the 2024 all-star game. LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Kevin Durant were the frontcourt starters for the West. It was going to be extremely tough for San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama to beat either of those three out of a starting role. However, there are still six reserve spots in the West available. The rookie hopes to be one of the seven players selected.

Wembanyam finished 8th in fan and played voting, along with 11th in media ballots for the all-star game. Not bad at all for his first year in the NBA. The rookie will have to wait until February 1st when the reserve for the all-star game will be announced. In 38 games this season, Wembanyama is averaging (20.4) points, (10.1) rebounds, (2.9) assists, and a league-leading (3.2) blocks per game. He’s dominated as a rookie this season and would be more than deserving of making the all-star game.


Seven reserve spots remain in the West and Wembanyama will be going up against multi-time all-stars to try and secure a spot. Players like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and Alperen Sengun are some of the top forwards who haven’t been chosen. There’s a chance Victor Wembanyama doesn’t make the all-star game despite his incredible season as a rookie. That would only fuel him to be even better next season and make sure it doesn’t happen again. For now, he’ll continue to play his best basketball and hopes he’s done enough for a spot.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Zach LaVine Bulls pic
NBA

LATEST Bulls Injury Report: Zach LaVine (ankle/foot) could be out until after the trade deadline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic
NBA
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis had an optimistic outlook after an ankle injury on Thursday vs. Miami
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024

At 35-10 this season, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA. To improve their roster, the Celtics were actively making trades this offseason. Additions like Kristaps Porzingis…

2732f014b62a0de688a3d64b3bc04ea4
NBA
NBA: New-Look Indiana Pacers Looking To Avoid 0-4 Record With Siakam On The Roster
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 25 2024

The Indiana Pacers made the biggest trade of the current NBA season last week, acquiring Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in order to bolster their front court for the…

Ben Simmons Nets pic
NBA
Nets Injury Report: How close is Ben Simmons (back) to returning for Brooklyn?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
Wes Unseld Jr. Wizards pic
NBA
Wes Unseld Jr. will no longer be the Wizards’ head coach and will move to a front-office role
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
rsz 65ade496a796a media f448ae14eb0c4f5ea5c6ec8ef317aa64 dmid1 61orup9r6 2000x1125 1
NBA
NBA: Phoenix Suns Looking For 7th Win In A Row Tonight Against Dallas Mavericks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 24 2024
Kyle Kuzma Wizards pic
NBA
The Wizards are hesitant to trade Kyle Kuzma with the deadline approaching in two weeks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024
Arrow to top