The San Antonio Spurs were lucky enough to have the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. It was a no-brainer for them when they selected Victor Wembanyama. His skill set, talent level, and size at his age made him one of the most coveted prospects in the last 20 years. While the rookie is having a solid season, the team is not experiencing a lot of success.

Gregg Popovich’s Spurs are 8-36 this season and have struggled to find consistent wins. That hasn’t stopped Victor Wembanyama from averaging a double-double this season and leading the NBA in blocks per game. Despite the team not winning as much as they’d like to, Wembanyam has put himself in a position to make the all-star game as a rookie. He’d be the first since Blake Griffin in 2010-11 to accomplish that feat.

Victor Wembanyama is off to an incredible start to his NBA career

Victor Wembanyama ranked 8th in voting by NBA Players, 8th in Fan voting, and 11th in Media voting. He is the ONLY ROOKIE this season to rank in the top ten in any position category across the league. #PorVida https://t.co/cpGxZlga9R — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) January 26, 2024



Just yesterday, the NBA on TNT crew announced the starters for the 2024 all-star game. LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Kevin Durant were the frontcourt starters for the West. It was going to be extremely tough for San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama to beat either of those three out of a starting role. However, there are still six reserve spots in the West available. The rookie hopes to be one of the seven players selected.

Wembanyam finished 8th in fan and played voting, along with 11th in media ballots for the all-star game. Not bad at all for his first year in the NBA. The rookie will have to wait until February 1st when the reserve for the all-star game will be announced. In 38 games this season, Wembanyama is averaging (20.4) points, (10.1) rebounds, (2.9) assists, and a league-leading (3.2) blocks per game. He’s dominated as a rookie this season and would be more than deserving of making the all-star game.

Victor Wembanyama in 2024: 23.8 PPG

9.4 RPG

3.5 BPG (!!)

52.6 FG% All in only 24.9 MPG. All-Star? pic.twitter.com/Nijk6FX7xY — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) January 21, 2024



Seven reserve spots remain in the West and Wembanyama will be going up against multi-time all-stars to try and secure a spot. Players like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and Alperen Sengun are some of the top forwards who haven’t been chosen. There’s a chance Victor Wembanyama doesn’t make the all-star game despite his incredible season as a rookie. That would only fuel him to be even better next season and make sure it doesn’t happen again. For now, he’ll continue to play his best basketball and hopes he’s done enough for a spot.