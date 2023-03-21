NFL

Cam Newton Will Throw At Auburn’s Pro Day On Tuesday

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
There were a lot of quarterback injuries around the NFL last season, opening the door for some lesser-known players to get their chances under center. Cam Newton wants to know why he wasn’t one of them, and he’s prepared to show teams that he’s ready for next season.

He hasn’t thrown a football professionally in some time. He sat out the entirety of the 2022 season as he waited for a team to come calling, and he played in just 8 total games in 2021.

Cam Newton Looking To Make NFL Comeback, Will Work Out Tuesday

And while he exclaimed that he was “Baaaack” when he rejoined the Panthers for that 2021 season, the truth is, he wasn’t the Cam Newton that we had become accustomed to seeing during his MVP-like seasons. His completion percentage was 54.8, the second-lowest of his career, and he threw 4 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. Carolina went 0-5 in the games that he started.

He wasn’t really the same the season before that either, when he threw 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Patriots in 2020.

But apparently, Newton thinks he has what it takes to get back into the game. He posted a video to social media on Monday, featuring him working out and throwing passes. At the start of the clip, he wonders why “these randoms” keep getting jobs, then proceeds to let us know that he will, in fact, be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

Newton Will Be At Auburn’s Pro Day

The yearly event will of course be held for the players that are just leaving Auburn and heading to the NFL for the first time. Players like Derick Hall and Colby Wooden will be looking to solidify their stock for the upcoming draft, but it will most certainly be Newton who gets the publicity during the workouts.

Will anyone care? NFL teams are well aware of Newton’s presence and the fact that he is available, yet they all chose to go with younger players to fill holes during the 2022 season. There likely isn’t much that he could show while playing in shorts at a college workout that scouts don’t already know, but he’s going to try anyway.

If a team were to be interested at all, it likely wouldn’t be before training camp. Should there be a starter who gets injured (or perhaps his backup as well), then a team might come calling for a veteran with a big arm. It would be impossible to envision a team that would be likely, but should he have an overly impressive Pro Day, then Cam Newton could get himself back on the radar of some NFL franchises.

