In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected CB Caleb Farley out of Virginia Tech. Over his first two seasons, the 24-year-old has only played in 12 career games. Injuries have held him back from being the player the Titans expected him to be when they took him 22nd overall.

Today, it was reported that Farley’s house in North Carolina exploded shortly before midnight on Monday evening. One person died and another was injured according to authorities in Mooresville, North Carolina. Tragically, the one person who passed away in the explosion was his father Robert Matthews Farley.

Titans’ Caleb Farley’s father passed away in a home explosion



Robert Farley, 61, was reportedly staying in the North Carolina home at the time of the explosion. It’s unknown whether his son Caleb Farley was home when the explosion occurred. Multiple sources and reports visited the home on Tuesday and talked with authorities. A second male victim was spotted leaving the house when emergency services showed up on the scene.

This person’s identity is unknown at the moment. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors at the scene told reporters that they smelled gas and heard a “loud explosion” shortly before midnight. This is all still under investigation and there have been reported evidence of “foul play”.

BREAKING; 1 person has been left dead after the $3 million dollar home of #Titans CB Caleb Farley exploded, per reports. Such a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/mXxPlEq4ns — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 22, 2023



After the explosion, the 6,300-square-foot home was reduced to rubble. Iredell County said the residence would be ruled a complete loss, along with multiple vehicles parked on site. His home and material values can be replaced. Sadly, Caleb Farley and his family will mourn the loss of their father Robert who tragically passed in the explosion.