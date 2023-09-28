C.J. Stroud Named AFC Rookie Of The Month

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the AFC Rookie of the Month for his stellar play in his first three games.



September awards: AFC Players of the Month:

O: Tua Tagovailoa

D: TJ Watt

ST: Tyler Bass NFC Players of the Month:

O: Christian McCaffrey

D: Micah Parson

ST: Jake Camarda Rookies of the Month:

O: C.J. Stroud

D: Christian Gonzalez — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 28, 2023

Stroud came out firing on all cylinders in his first three weeks as a starter. In his first three games Stroud has completed 64% of his passes while throwing for 4 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Stroud is also in the top half of the NFL in passing yards with 906 while also having a 98.0 passer rating. He is looking like the best quarterback in this most recent draft class. Even though Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson have shown not as much as Stroud, both quarterbacks still have a ton of potential.

The Houston Texans are +850 to win the AFC South according to Texas sportsbooks.

The list of every rookie QB with 900+ Pass Yards and 0 INT in their first 3 career starts C.J. Stroud end. pic.twitter.com/LMRkigDbe1 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 27, 2023

The Texans have yet to run the ball effectively due to the injuries on the offensive line. This means that the Texans and Stroud are throwing more than they would like, but they have had success doing so. Maybe once the offensive line gets healthier, Houston will not rely on him as much and have a more balanced offense.

Stroud and the Texans look to keep the momentum as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a very winnable game, but the depleted offensive line will have it’s hand full with TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. The Texans may need to rely on Stroud throwing once more as they look to win consecutive games.