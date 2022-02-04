It’s FA Cup weekend, but neither Burnley nor Watford made it to the fourth round, so instead they’ll play each other in their rearranged Premier League match.

Burnley vs Watford live stream

Burnley vs Watford preview

A quick look at the Premier League table shows you all you need to know about these teams. Burnley sit right at the bottom, with just 12 points, while Watford are one place above, with 14 points. However, Burnley do have at least two games in hand over all other relegation rivals.

Burnley’s last Premier League win came in October of last year, plus they were recently dumped out of the FA Cup by Huddersfield. However, they do come into the game on the back of a credible 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

Defence is Burnley’s strong point, only conceding 27 goals this season, but their attack has been blunt – something that could be remedied by the signing of Wout Weghorst.

Watford are in just as much trouble as Burnley, and possibly more. They are in 19th, just two points in front of Burnley, and have games in hand over the two teams above them. They recently sacked Claudio Ranieri and have turned to old-hand Roy Hodgson to save them from the drop.

Watford’s defence has been pretty porous, conceding 40 goals already this season. They aren’t much better going forward – their tally of 23 goals is one of the Premier League’s lowest.

When does Burnley vs Watford kick off?

Burnley vs Watford kicks off at 18:00 GMT on Saturday 5th February at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Burnley vs Watford team news

Burnley team news

Josh Brownhill is suspended for this game, while Ashley Barnes is out with injury. Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor will be assessed before kick-off. Wout Weghorst, Burnley’s recent signing, looks set to make his debut.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Pope, Roberts, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Weghorst, Cornet

Watford team news

Emmanuel Dennis is suspended for this match, while Peter Etebo, Nicolas Nkoulou and Kwadwo Baah are all injured. Ismaïla Sarr is at AFCON, but Imran Louza, Adam Messina and William Troost-Ekong all return. Both Ben Foster and Craig Cathcart are fighting to be fit for the match.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Pedro, Sema