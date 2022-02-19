Brighton vs Burnley live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Burnley will be looking to boost their chances of survival with a win over Brighton in the Premier League this weekend.

Brighton vs Burnley live stream

Brighton vs Burnley Preview

The visitors have failed to win twenty of their last 21 league matches and they are under tremendous pressure here. Burnley cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to stay in the Premier League next season and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and produce a match-winning performance. Meanwhile, the home side are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches but they have drawn three of those contests. The home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players here and they will be looking to pick up all three points against a struggling Burnley side.

When does Brighton vs Burnley kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Brighton vs Burnley kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at Amex Stadium.

Brighton vs Burnley Team News

Brighton team news

Brighton will be without the services of Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu due to injuries.

Lewis Dunk is suspended for the home side.

Brighton predicted line-up vs Burnley: Sanchez; Lamptey, Duffy, Webster, Cucurella; Bissouma; Moder, Gross; Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

Burnley team news

Burnley will be without Matej Vydra because of an injury.

Burnley predicted line-up vs Brighton: Pope; Roberts, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Barnes, Rodriguez