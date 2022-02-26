Burnley will look to continue their recent run of form with a win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Preview

The Clarets have shown great improvement in recent weeks and they managed to pick up a morale-boosting win over Tottenham in their last outing. The visitors will be confident of grinding out a good result here against an inconsistent Crystal Palace side. Burnley are undefeated in four of their last six meetings against Crystal Palace and it remains to be seen whether the home side can bounce back strongly. Palace have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here. Check out the best Crystal Palace vs Burnley betting offers Check out our Crystal Palace vs Burnley prediction

When does Crystal Palace vs Burnley kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Crystal Palace vs Burnley kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Team News

Crystal Palace team news

Palace will be without Joel Ward and Nathan Ferguson because of injuries.

Crystal Palace predicted line-up vs Burnley: Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Olise, Mateta, Zaha

Burnley team news

Burnley are without Matej Vydra and Johann Gudmundsson because of injuries.

Burnley predicted line-up vs Crystal Palace: Pope; Roberts, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet