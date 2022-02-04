Having both been eliminated from the FA Cup, Burnley and Watford go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend, in their rearranged clash.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 5th

Kick-Off: 18:00 GMT, Turf Moor, Burnley

Burnley vs Watford predictions

Things are looking pretty grim as things stand for both sides, neither of which can boast of a single win in their previous five games.

Going into the match, Burnley might not look strong, but they hide a secret weapon. Their defensive home form this season has been particularly good and it should be perfectly capable of controlling a Watford attack depleted of confidence.

At the other end of the pitch, the Watford defence looks far less stable. They’re fresh from conceding three against fellow strugglers Norwich, which won’t have helped club confidence. However, Burnley aren’t exactly prolific in front of goal, so don’t expect them to slice through the Watford back line at will.

With all the above taken into mind, it certainly seems that this won’t be a high-scoring affair. In fact, we think that there will only be a single goal in the whole match, and this will go to Burnley – the lower placed team, but still the better side overall.

Burnley vs Watford prediction: Burnley 1 Watford 0 @ 7/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Burnley vs Watford betting tips

For our second Burnley vs Watford tip, we’re going to turn to the first goalscorer market, and a man only just brought in by the home side.

Wout Weghorst signed for Burnley on transfer deadline day and they’ll be looking to him to score goals. Currently, Maxwel Cornet is their top scorer, with just six strikes this season, and this is the main reason why Burnley are rooted to the foot of the table.

Weghorst has a great track record, scoring 59 times for Wolfsburg in 118 appearances, and looks like he could be the kind of player to adapt well to the English league.

However, there’s a bigger reason why we’re picking Weghorst to score first: bet365 are currently boosting his prices, increasing him from 4/1 to 5/1 to net first. For a new striker hungry to impress, this price is too good to turn down, especially as he’ll be going against Watford’s far-from-impressive defence.

Burnley vs Watford betting tips: Wout Weghorst to score first @ 5/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

See where you can stream Burnley vs Watford online.

Burnley vs Watford odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Burnley vs Watford Match Odds

Burnley @ 13/11 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 13/6 with Bet Storm

Watford @ 18/7 with Bet Storm

Burnley vs Watford Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 13/12 with Bet Storm

Under 2.5 goals @ 3/4 with Bet Storm

