Burnley will be hoping to pick up their first win in a while when they face Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Burnley vs Manchester United live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Burnley vs Manchester United Preview

The home side are in disappointing form right now and they have picked up just one win from 19 league matches this season. They are currently at the bottom of the table and the home fans will be demanding a strong reaction from the players here. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be full of confidence after their wins over Brentford and West Ham in their last two Premier League outings. The Red Devils have an excellent head to head record against Burnley and they are undefeated in five of their last six meetings against the Clarets. Furthermore, the Red Devils have been exceptional on their travels for a while now and they will be the favourites to pick up a victory here. Check out the best Burnley vs Manchester United betting offers

When does Burnley vs Manchester United kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Burnley vs Manchester United kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 8th of February, at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Manchester United Team News

Burnley team news

Burnley will be without the services of Matej Vydra, Ashley Barnes and Charlie Taylor because of injuries.

Burnley predicted line-up vs Manchester United: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst

Manchester United team news

Manchester United will be without Fred, Alex Telles and Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Burnley: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo