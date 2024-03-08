NBA

Bulls' Coby White should win most improved player of the year according to Chris Paul

At 31-32, the Bulls are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is coming off a 125-122 win on the road vs. Golden State on Thursday night. The Bulls now have 19 games left in the 2023-24 regular season. Recently, Warriors’ veteran PG Chris Paul spoke with Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic

Paul mentioned that Bulls’ Coby White should win Most Improved Player of the Year this season. The former 7th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is in the fifth season with the Bulls. He’s averaging career-highs across the board and is a full-time starter for the first time. Even if he doesn’t win MIP this year, it’s still been an incredible year individually for White.

Chris Paul thinks Coby White should win MIP in 2023-24


NBA veteran Chris Paul and Bulls’ Coby White have a close relationship. White has said in the past that Paul has been a mentor for him on and off the court. They’ve worked together in the summer and Paul claims that the young guard is finally starting to see all the hard work he’s put in. The 25-year-old is in a position to be a leader on the team and he’s taken full advantage of his opportunity this season. In the past, White had been used sporadically as a starter.

However, the former 7th overall pick has started all 63 of Chicago’s regular season games in 2032-24. White is averaging a career-high (19.7) points and (4.8) rebounds. His (5.3) assists per game are tied with DeMar DeRozan for the most on the team this season. Additionally, White’s (.392) three-point percentage and (36.8) minutes per game are also career-highs. It’s been a breakout season for White in year five with the Bulls.


Last season, White played in 74 of Chicago’s 82 games but made only two starts. In 2021-22,  he played in 61 games and made 17 starts. The young PG spoke with K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago recently. White mentioned how we would love to win MIP this season. However, betting sites have Philadephia’s Tyrese Maxey as the current betting favorite. Maxey is (-325) and White is (+400) to win the award. Even if he doesn’t win, this is still a season that White can build off of and make standard for himself in the future.

