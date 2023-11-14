NBA

Chicago Bulls And Zach LaVine Both Open To Explore A Trade

Owen Jones
The Chicago Bulls and their star shooting guard Zach LaVine have both agreed to be open with a potential trade as NBA teams have probed his availability.

 

There has been a lot on speculation about a potential trade of Zach LaVine as the Chicago Bulls have been kind of middling in recent years. Even after they got Demar DeRozen and Nikola Vucevic to form their version of a Big 3, but they have never meshed together well to make a deep run in the playoffs. It is not known what kind of return the Bulls will get in a Zach LaVine trade, but it will most likely be more than enough to suffice for a potential rebuild happening in Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls are +190 to make the playoffs according to Illinois sportsbooks.

https://media.nbcsportschicago.com/2023/05/Zach-LaVine-Bulls-Suns-USAT-1.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&fit=1280%2C720

LaVine has spent his last 7 seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and has made two All-Star appearances during his time in Chicago. His overall stats since the 2018 season have been tremendous. He has averaged over 20 points for his career while shooting 38% from three. This season however, LaVine has not been shooting efficiently. He is only shooting 40% from the field and 30% from three which is a career low. One could argue LaVine has shown some regression as he is near 30 now. The Bulls may see that and will want to ship him away to a contender.

The Bulls may be looking at a complete franchise shift once the trade deadline approaches and are likely getting ahead of everyone stating that LaVine would be available. DeRozan and Vucevic may be next as this Bulls team would most likely turn to their young guys to try and build for the future.

