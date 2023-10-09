NFL

Buffalo Bills Add Josh Norman To Practice Squad As Injuries Mount

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz my post 93
rsz my post 93

The Buffalo Bills suffered their second loss of the season on Sunday at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but the losses of some of their key defensive players over the last two weeks could prove to be more detrimental than a notch in the “L” column.

Bills Sign Josh Norman To Practice Squad

It started in Week 4, when defensive back Jordan Poyer was held out of Buffalo’s game against Miami. Poyer has since returned, but the team lost All Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White during the game, and it was revealed that he would miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn Achilles.

Things got far worse on Sunday across the pond as Matt Milano, who has come on as one of the top linebackers in the game and the heart of the Bills’ top-rated defense, went down with a nasty leg injury that will likely end his season as well.

Buffalo’s record dropped to 3-2 on the season after the loss to Jacksonville, and they are a full game behind the Miami Dolphins in the early AFC East standings. After looking almost invincible for three weeks, Josh Allen and company came back down to Earth in Week 5, and will face a tough road going forward as the injuries begin to mount.

Could help be on the way? If you believe that someone who was signed to the practice squad could be of any immediate service.

Norman Is Years Removed From His Dominant Days

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Buffalo has signed veteran cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad, in order to add depth to a quickly-depleting unit.

It is Norman’s second stint with the Bills after playing 9 games for the franchise in 2020. He has bounced around the league the last few years, spending time in Buffalo, San Francisco, and Carolina before becoming a free agent. In those three years he has started 18 games and has two interceptions, and an impressive 8 forced fumbles.

Will he make it to the active roster and see the playing field? Buffalo would probably prefer to keep him as a depth piece if anything, but given the injury luck that they’ve had, don’t be surprised to see Norman getting live reps at some point this season.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz my post 93
NFL

LATEST Buffalo Bills Add Josh Norman To Practice Squad As Injuries Mount

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16min
rsz sfdsd
NFL
Dolphins Injury Report: Achane Dealing With Knee Issue, News On Jalen Ramsey
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The Miami Dolphins have had the best offense in NFL history through the first five games of the 2023 NFL season. The unit, built and designed by head coach Mike…

rsz dm 231008 mac jones sotfull
NFL
New England Patriots “Simply Have No Talent”, Says One NFL Executive
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The New England Patriots suffered embarrassing and debilitating losses over the last two weeks. In games against the Cowboys and Saints, they were outscored by a margin of 72-3, giving…

Justin Jefferson back of uni Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: If Justin Jefferson misses time with a hamstring injury, Minnesota could continue this downward spiral
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10
NFL
49ers News: Brock Purdy Called “Early Tom Brady” By Skip Bayless
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
RaidersJaguarsFootball 1
NFL
Everygame NFL Free Bets for Monday Night Football Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
Emmanuel Moseley Lions injured pic
NFL
Lions Injury Report: After playing only two snaps for Detroit, Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 vs. the Panthers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Arrow to top