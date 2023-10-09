Buffalo Bills Add Josh Norman To Practice Squad As Injuries Mount

The Buffalo Bills suffered their second loss of the season on Sunday at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but the losses of some of their key defensive players over the last two weeks could prove to be more detrimental than a notch in the “L” column.

Bills Sign Josh Norman To Practice Squad

It started in Week 4, when defensive back Jordan Poyer was held out of Buffalo’s game against Miami. Poyer has since returned, but the team lost All Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White during the game, and it was revealed that he would miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn Achilles.

Things got far worse on Sunday across the pond as Matt Milano, who has come on as one of the top linebackers in the game and the heart of the Bills’ top-rated defense, went down with a nasty leg injury that will likely end his season as well.

Buffalo’s record dropped to 3-2 on the season after the loss to Jacksonville, and they are a full game behind the Miami Dolphins in the early AFC East standings. After looking almost invincible for three weeks, Josh Allen and company came back down to Earth in Week 5, and will face a tough road going forward as the injuries begin to mount.

Could help be on the way? If you believe that someone who was signed to the practice squad could be of any immediate service.

Norman Is Years Removed From His Dominant Days

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Buffalo has signed veteran cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad, in order to add depth to a quickly-depleting unit.

It is Norman’s second stint with the Bills after playing 9 games for the franchise in 2020. He has bounced around the league the last few years, spending time in Buffalo, San Francisco, and Carolina before becoming a free agent. In those three years he has started 18 games and has two interceptions, and an impressive 8 forced fumbles.

Will he make it to the active roster and see the playing field? Buffalo would probably prefer to keep him as a depth piece if anything, but given the injury luck that they’ve had, don’t be surprised to see Norman getting live reps at some point this season.

