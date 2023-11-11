NFL

Bryce Young Has Had A Similar Career Start To Trevor Lawrence

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Carolina Panthers lost their Week 10 matchup to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, dropping their record to 1-8 and in a tie with the Arizona Cardinals for the worst team in the league. We knew that there would be growing pains, especially with quarterback Bryce Young enduring the ups and downs of a rookie season and the expectations that come with being the first overall pick.

Bryce Young Can Draw Stats Comparison To Trevor Lawrence

But there are questions being raised about the talent level and coaching that surrounds him. The Panthers have a roster that is devoid of much elite talent, especially the playmakers on offense as well as the front line. The scheme has been blamed, too, as it has been said that the coaches are not exactly putting Bryce Young into favorable situations in order for him to succeed.

After Thursday’s game against the Bears, Young has now thrown for 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and is averaging fewer than 200 yards per game. He hasn’t had a whole lot of time to read defenses, as he is sacked on 9.1% of his drop backs, which ranks 26th in the league.

There are calls for the Panthers to pull their rookie quarterback halfway through the season. Carolina isn’t hoping for some kind of miracle turnaround by putting in Andy Dalton, but having a first-year player lose so many games can potentially instill bad habits, and Bryce Young has done enough of the losing already this season.

Should we give him time? In the new age in the NFL, we are expecting results from young quarterbacks far too early, and often neglect to remember about the learning curve and tribulations that a first year pass thrower goes through. And if you look at some of the now-established quarterbacks that were once in Young’s position, it would make sense to give the youngster more time and reps before labeling him a “bust”.

Patients Is The Key For The Panthers

We don’t have to go back very far to find an example of a player who had a very similar start to their career. Trevor Lawrence was drafted in 2021 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he got out to a very slow start under then-coach Urban Meyer. Through eight games in that 2021 season (the same amount that Bryce Young has played, Lawrence had an identical 8 touchdown, 7 interception ratio, and a completion percentage that was below 60% (Young’s is 62.8%). Lawrence had a record of 2-6.

Trevor Lawrence is now the quarterback for one of the top teams in the NFL, and his job is solidified for at least the near future in Jacksonville after a tough start to his career. Bryce Young could be a similar path, but there may need to be some changes made around him to bring out his best.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
