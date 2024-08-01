Browns RB D’Onta Foreman had to be taken to the hospital after a direct blow to the head

We’re officially in August and NFL training camps are underway. The Cleveland Browns have been practicing at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia since last Thursday. During practice on Thursday, RB D’Onta Foreman suffered a neck injury during the end of the team’s punt period.

According to reports, Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head. Cleveland training staff was quick to react to Foreman’s injury and they immobilized him for his protection. He was taken away in an ambulance and was set to be transported to a medical center in Roanoke, Virginia via helicopter. The Browns team account on X posted that they will give further updates when they know more.

D’Onta Foreman suffered an unfortunate neck injury in practice on Thursday

Update on RB D’Onta Foreman pic.twitter.com/8UWeZEWEsv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2024



This offseason, the Browns signed D’Onta Foreman to the roster as a veteran RB who can help while Nick Chubb recovers from an injury. Now that Foreman is out, Cleveland has an extremely thin RB room. This is D’Onta Foreman’s seventh year in the NFL and his first with the Browns. Additionally, this is his third team in the last three seasons. Foreman was with the Panthers in 2022 and the Bears in 2023. Over the last two seasons, Foreman has made 17 starts and has rushed for nine touchdowns.

With Foreman’s injury suffered at practice today, the Browns might have to sign some help at RB. On their roster, they still have Jerome Ford and Nyheim Hines. Ford played in all 17 games for Cleveland last season and made 12 starts. He carried the ball 204 times for 813 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The former fifth-round pick also added 44 catches for 319 yards and five receiving touchdowns. With Nick Chubb likely missing the start of the 2024 season, Jerome Ford is in a position to be the Browns’ starter in Week 1. Cleveland hopes that D’Onta Foreman’s neck injury is nothing serious and that he won’t miss too much time.