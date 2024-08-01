NFL

Browns RB D’Onta Foreman had to be taken to the hospital after a direct blow to the head

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
DOnta Foreman Browns pic
DOnta Foreman Browns pic

We’re officially in August and NFL training camps are underway. The Cleveland Browns have been practicing at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia since last Thursday. During practice on Thursday, RB D’Onta Foreman suffered a neck injury during the end of the team’s punt period. 

According to reports, Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head. Cleveland training staff was quick to react to Foreman’s injury and they immobilized him for his protection. He was taken away in an ambulance and was set to be transported to a medical center in Roanoke, Virginia via helicopter. The Browns team account on X posted that they will give further updates when they know more.

D’Onta Foreman suffered an unfortunate neck injury in practice on Thursday


This offseason, the Browns signed D’Onta Foreman to the roster as a veteran RB who can help while Nick Chubb recovers from an injury. Now that Foreman is out, Cleveland has an extremely thin RB room. This is D’Onta Foreman’s seventh year in the NFL and his first with the Browns. Additionally, this is his third team in the last three seasons. Foreman was with the Panthers in 2022 and the Bears in 2023. Over the last two seasons, Foreman has made 17 starts and has rushed for nine touchdowns.

With Foreman’s injury suffered at practice today, the Browns might have to sign some help at RB. On their roster, they still have Jerome Ford and Nyheim Hines. Ford played in all 17 games for Cleveland last season and made 12 starts. He carried the ball 204 times for 813 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The former fifth-round pick also added 44 catches for 319 yards and five receiving touchdowns. With Nick Chubb likely missing the start of the 2024 season, Jerome Ford is in a position to be the Browns’ starter in Week 1. Cleveland hopes that D’Onta Foreman’s neck injury is nothing serious and that he won’t miss too much time.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
DOnta Foreman Browns pic
NFL

LATEST Browns RB D’Onta Foreman had to be taken to the hospital after a direct blow to the head

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2024
Tristan Wirfs Bucs pic
NFL
Tristan Wirfs is signing a five-year, $140.6 million extension with the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2024

The 2023 season was Tampa Bay’s first season with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB. Heading into training camp, Mayfield had to win the job in a competition with Kyle…

D.J. Moore Bears pic
NFL
D.J. Moore received a four-year, $110 million extension with the Bears, the largest in franchise history
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2024

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles has done an incredible job in his time with Chicago. Poles navigated a trade with the Panthers that gave Chicago’s 2023 #1 pick to Carolina….

Michael Penix Jr. falcons pic
NFL
Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank defends his decision to draft QB Michael Penix Jr.
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2024
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers is ‘unlikely’ to play in the preseason according to head coach Robert Saleh
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 30 2024
Kareem Jackson Texans pic
NFL
Veteran Kareem Jackson is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 30 2024
Bobby McCain Washington pic
NFL
Veteran Bobby McCain is signing with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 29 2024
Arrow to top