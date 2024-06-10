In 2023, the Cleveland Browns ran into some major issues at QB. Deshaun Watson was their starter to begin the year but the Browns ended the season with Joe Flacco. They also used P.J. Walker, Jeff Driskel, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Despite all the QB turnover, the Browns made the playoffs.

Heading into 2024, the team is ready to have starting QB Deshuan Watson fully healthy. He needed to have season-ending shoulder surgery and played in only six games. Over the weekend, Watson was at Browns TE David Njoku’s celebrity softball games. While attempting to catch a pop-up in the first inning, Watson collided with one of his teammates and gave everyone an injury scare.

Deshaun Watson said he was ‘good’ after colliding with one of his teammates

Kevin Stefanski joked with @KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony about Deshaun Watson colliding with another player at the @David_Njoku80 charity softball game. pic.twitter.com/cEjaoCvJ2d — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 10, 2024



The last thing Cleveland needs this offseason is for Deshaun Watson to be injured. In two seasons with the Browns, Watson has played in just 12 games. During his 2022 campaign with the team, he had to miss the first 11 games due to a league suspension for accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson played the final six games of the 2022 season for the Browns and went 3-3. Last season, Watson began the year as the starter. He played in six games for the Browns and the team went 5-1. However, Watson’s season ended prematurely with a shoulder injury.

This offseason, the 28-year-old is still recovering. At Davis Njoku;’s celebrity softball games, Watson did not bat and only played the field. They were being extra cautious with the season approaching in a few months. Deshaun Watson gave Browns fans an injury scare when he collided with TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden. Luckily, everything is fine and the team has nothing to worry about.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson (shoulder): “He’s doing really, really well… He looks like Deshaun Watson to me.” Stefanski has a 90% reliability rating on injury coachspeak pic.twitter.com/SNiAHxMYc6 — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) June 3, 2024



Cleveland plans to have Deshaun Watson as their starter in 2024 but they are staying prepared with a competent backup. Veteran QB Jameis Winston signed a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason. He’ll be Watson’s backup in 2024. The Browns are looking to build off the success they had in 2023. They’re going to have one of the top defensive units in the league. All they need is their offense to step up and do their part.