Browns’ Deshaun Watson avoided an injury scare at a celebrity softball game over the weekend

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, the Cleveland Browns ran into some major issues at QB. Deshaun Watson was their starter to begin the year but the Browns ended the season with Joe Flacco. They also used P.J. Walker, Jeff Driskel, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Despite all the QB turnover, the Browns made the playoffs. 

Heading into 2024, the team is ready to have starting QB Deshuan Watson fully healthy. He needed to have season-ending shoulder surgery and played in only six games. Over the weekend, Watson was at Browns TE David Njoku’s celebrity softball games. While attempting to catch a pop-up in the first inning, Watson collided with one of his teammates and gave everyone an injury scare.

Deshaun Watson said he was ‘good’ after colliding with one of his teammates


The last thing Cleveland needs this offseason is for Deshaun Watson to be injured. In two seasons with the Browns, Watson has played in just 12 games. During his 2022 campaign with the team, he had to miss the first 11 games due to a league suspension for accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson played the final six games of the 2022 season for the Browns and went 3-3. Last season, Watson began the year as the starter. He played in six games for the Browns and the team went 5-1. However, Watson’s season ended prematurely with a shoulder injury.

This offseason, the 28-year-old is still recovering. At Davis Njoku;’s celebrity softball games, Watson did not bat and only played the field. They were being extra cautious with the season approaching in a few months. Deshaun Watson gave Browns fans an injury scare when he collided with TE  Zaire Mitchell-Paden. Luckily, everything is fine and the team has nothing to worry about.


Cleveland plans to have Deshaun Watson as their starter in 2024 but they are staying prepared with a competent backup. Veteran QB Jameis Winston signed a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason. He’ll be Watson’s backup in 2024. The Browns are looking to build off the success they had in 2023. They’re going to have one of the top defensive units in the league. All they need is their offense to step up and do their part.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

