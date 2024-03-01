NFL

Browns And Panthers Are Only NFL Teams Without A First Round Draft Pick In 2024

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are still nearly two months away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, but there is already plenty of conversation surrounding this year’s process. The Chicago Bears hold the number one overall pick and have plenty of first round firepower, and are, as of now, one of two teams that will pick twice during Day 1.

NFL: Browns, Panthers Only Teams Without First Round Pick

But there are a couple of teams that won’t have a first round pick at all, which could prove detrimental to the immediate future of at least one of them.

When all is said and done, we may look back on the Carolina Panthers’ decision to trade up for Bryce Young as one of the bigger gaffes in NFL Draft history. In 2023, Carolina sent a bundle of assets to the Bears in exchange for the #1 overall pick in that year’s selection process, one of which ended up being this year’s first overall selection due to the Panthers finishing with the worst record in the league.

Instead of a 2-15 team getting a chance to nab a franchise-changing signal caller, it will be Chicago who (presumably) makes the pick. Carolina has a pick in each of the next five rounds, with the earliest being the first pick of the second round and 33rd overall.

Browns Still Paying Heavily For Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns won’t have a pick, either. In addition to paying Deshaun Watson $230 million in guaranteed money, they also gave up plenty of draft assets in order to acquire him. One of those assets was a 2024 first rounder, which the Houston Texans now own and falls at #23.

Cleveland will make its first selection toward the end of the second round, as they hold the 54th overall pick.

It will be Houston’s only pick of the first round. During last year’s draft, they traded up in order to make back-to-back picks in the top-3, and sent their 2024 first rounder to the Cardinals. Arizona is the only other team aside from Chicago that currently holds two first round picks.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
