Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas is trying to adjust to a role off the bench with the Nets

Zach Wolpin
The Brooklyn Nets knew the team might take a step back in 2023 after losing two superstars last season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are not two players that can easily be replaced. Head coach Jacque Vaughn and the Nets have done what they can to stay competitive in 2023-24. Brooklyn is 16-23 this season and is on a three-game losing streak. They’re also 2-8 in their last 10 games. 

Over the last few weeks, SG Cam Thomas has been struggling to find a consistent role with the team. He began the year as a starter for Brooklyn and then missed nine games with an ankle injury. Thomas started 13 of his 14 games after returning from injury. However, he’s come off the bench in Brooklyn’s last eight games in a row. It’s not easy for him to find consistency this season when his role is always changing.

Can Cam Thomas work his way back into the starting lineup or is he better as a sixth man for the Nets?


In 30 games played for the Nets this season, Cam Thomas has started in 20 of them. The 22-year-old admitted that he hasn’t been totally comfortable with his role in recent weeks. Thomas feels he might be more effective as a starter for the Nets. Head coach Jacque Vaughn feels otherwise. Luckily, Thomas is a team player and said he’s willing to play whatever role Vaughn asks him to play.

To start the 2023-24 season, Thomas had three games with 30+ points. He was off to a hot start with the Nets, but his ankle injury set him back. Thomas was still playing well once he returned. However, he hit a shooting slump at the end of December. That’s when Jacque Vaughn decided to move Thomas to the bench and that’s where he’s been since. The shooting slump is over, but the former first-round pick still remains on the bench.


With the Nets losing eight of their last 10 games, Thomas entering the starting lineup again may be a real possibility. He might be the spark the team needs offensively. Still, the Nets rely on Thomas to be their primary scorer off the bench. Thomas was initially benched for poor shot distribution and defensive intensity. In each of his last two games, Thomas has scored 20+ points. If he can keep that consistency up, a spot in the starting five could open up for him down the line.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

