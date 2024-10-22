NBA

Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $133 million extension with the Denver Nuggets

Zach Wolpin
The NBA is back today, Tuesday, October 22. Two exciting matchups are happening around the league. First, the Knicks will be on the road to face the Lakers. Later in the evening, the Timberwolves are on the road to face the Lakers. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are looking to bounce back in 2024-25 after a disappointing end last year. 

Denver lost in Game 7 to the Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs. They failed to make it back to the Western Conference Finals after winning the NBA Finals in 2023. The Nuggets are (+950) to win the NBA Finals in 2025. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon is signing a four-year, $133 million extension with the team. Gordon has a player option for the final year of his deal in 2028-29.

Aaron Gordon signed a long-term extension with the Denver Nuggets

With the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, Aaron Gordon was selected by the Orlando Magic. He spent the first seven and a half years of his career with the Magic before they traded him in 2020-21 to the Nuggets. Gordon played in 428 games for Orlando and made 339 starts. His best season in Orlando was in 2017-18 when he averaged (17.6) points, (7.9) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (1.0) steals per game.

Upon his arrival in Denver, Aaron Gordon proved to be a piece the Nuggets were missing. They already had star talent in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Gordon became a player that head coach Michael Malone could rely on in the front court. The 29-year-old has started all 241 games he’s played for the Nuggets. Denver was able to put it all together in 2023 when they won the NBA Finals. After signing the long-term deal with the Nuggets, Gordon is locked in with the team until at least the 2027-28 season. Shams Charania reported that Gordon has a player option in 2028-29 and a trade kicker. Denver opens the 2024-25 season at home vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

