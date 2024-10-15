NBA

De’Aaron Fox bypassed a three-year, $165 million extension with the Kings in hopes of a larger deal

Zach Wolpin
In 2023-24, the Sacramento Kings finished 46-36. They did not make the postseason and lost in the play-in tournament. This offseason, they added veteran SF DeMar DeRozan to join De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento hopes to have a bounce-back season in 2024-25 and make the playoffs. 

De’Aaron Fox is one of the top PGs in the NBA and he’s coming off another strong season. In 74 starts last year, Fox averaged a career-high (26.6) points and (2.0) steals per game. He added (4.6) rebounds and (5.6) assists per game in 2023-24. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Fox turned down a three-year, $165 million max extension. The all-star PG has hopes of securing an even larger contract in the 2025 offseason.

Kings’ De’Aaron Fox is willing to wait another season for a larger long-term deal


With the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, the Kings selected De’Aaron Fox out of Kentucky. The 26-year-old is set to enter his 8th season with Sacramento. Fox has played in 469 career games and has made 455 starts. For his career, he averages (21.2) points, (3.8) rebounds, (6.1) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. Over his last two seasons, Fox has averaged 25 points, four rebounds, and at least five assists per game. The former top-five pick was named an all-star for the first time in 2022-23.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Kings offered Fox a three-year, $165 million max extension. However, Fox turned that deal down with hopes of signing an even larger deal in 2025. Fox is generating the fourth season of a five-year, $163 million deal he signed with the team. The proposed contract would have been two fewer years on his deal for only $2 million more total. It’s smart of Fox to bet on himself and play himself into a larger contract after the 2024-25 season. Sacramento opens the regular season at home vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

