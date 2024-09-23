NBA

Caitlin Clark WNBA Playoff Debut Ends In Defeat As Indiana Star Picks Up A Black Eye

Olly Taliku
Caitlin Clark made her WNBA playoff debut on Sunday with the Indiana star disappointing in the Fever loss, picking up a black eye in the process.  

Caitlin Clark WNBA Playoff Debut

The Indiana Fever played their first playoff game on Sunday, with Caitlin Clark lacking on her post-season debut during a disappointing loss to Connecticut.

Clark missed 10 of her first 11 shots against the Sun in what was an uncharacteristically poor game from the rookie, who said pot-game that the Fever played a ‘crappy’ match from start to finish.

“I felt like we just played a crappy game,” Clark said. “Like the flow of the game was really bad.”

The Indiana superstar finished with a disappointing 11 points and eight assists in her first playoff match, as well as a black eye that she picked up early in the first quarter.

Despite a blow to her eye, Clark said that her game wasn’t affected by the injury throughout the remainder of the game: “[She] got me pretty good in the eye; I don’t think it affected me.

“I felt like I got good shots, they just didn’t go down. Tough time for that to happen. I thought I got some really good looks. Three pretty wide open threes in the first half, you usually make.”

The Fever plays their second round match on Wednesday night, with Clark hoping to turn things round in her second home playoff match.

Caitlin Clark Named Rookie Of The Year

Although she lost on Sunday, there was some positives for Clark to take out of the weekend, as the 22-year-old was unsurprisingly crowned as the WNBA rookie of the season in her debut campaign.

Clark led the Fever to their first playoff birth since 2016 in her first year in the league, as the rookie lived up to expectations during her first year.

Speaking after receiving the award and ahead of her first playoff game, Clark said: “This is a tremendous honor to be named The Associated Press Rookie of the Year.

“This recognition wouldn’t be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason.”

Clark broke the WNBA record for assists in a regular season, with 337 dimes this year. The rookie also averaged 19.2 points per game, breaking the rookie record average by some way.

Despite her solo achievements, Clark’s season will mean nothing in hindsight if the Fever can’t turn around their post-season following opening night defeat to Connecticut.

