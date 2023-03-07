It has been announced that Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been named a five-star recruit according to ON3.

🚨NEW🚨 Bronny James ranks No. 9 & five-stars in the latest 2023 On3 150. https://t.co/pDN3w0bkoh pic.twitter.com/PhUFDc2Nls — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 7, 2023

Bronny, who is currently a high school senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, has already generated a great deal of buzz in the basketball world. His impressive skills on the court and his famous last name have made him a player to watch for scouts and fans alike.

According to reports, Bronny has been evaluated by several major recruiting services, including ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals. All three services have given Bronny a five-star rating, which is the highest possible rating for a high school basketball player.

The evaluations praise Bronny for his strong shooting ability, ball-handling skills, and his overall feel for the game. He has also shown versatility on the court, able to play both guard and forward positions.

Many experts believe that Bronny has the potential to follow in his father’s footsteps. LeBron James is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He has already passed on much of his knowledge and experience to his son.

Bronny has also had the benefit of playing on some of the top high school basketball teams in the country. Sierra Canyon has become a powerhouse in recent years. They have won multiple state championships and featured several other top recruits.

Bronny’s future plans are still up in the air. It is still clear that he has a bright future ahead of him. He will likely continue to receive attention from college coaches and NBA scouts.

For now, basketball fans can look forward to watching Bronny develop and grow as a player. With his impressive skills and his famous last name, he is sure to be a player to watch for years to come. Whatever NBA teams that ends up with Bronny, LeBron will likely follow. That team will most likely be a contender according to NBA betting sites.