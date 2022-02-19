Brighton vs Burnley prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Brighton will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on bottom-placed side Burnley in the Premier League this Saturday.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Amex Stadium.

Brighton vs Burnley Prediction

The home side have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will be desperate to pick up all three points at home.

Burnley have picked up just one win in the Premier League this season and they’re heading into this game on the back of three defeats and three draws from their last six outings.

It will be interesting to see if the away side can produce a vital win away from home.

Brighton vs Burnley Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Burnley @ 27/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Brighton vs Burnley Betting Tips

Burnley have failed to win their last 12 away matches in the Premier League. Bet on Brighton to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced brutal or 14 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

Burnley are unbeaten in three of their last four league matches. Bet on the visitors to grind out a draw here.

Brighton vs Burnley betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 13/18.

Brighton vs Burnley Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton vs Burnley from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Brighton: 8/13 with Bet365

Draw: 5/2 with Bet365

Burnley: 11/2 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 24/19 with Bet365

Under: 13/18 with Bet365

Brighton vs Burnley Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

