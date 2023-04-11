Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Prize Purses: How Much Is Each Race Worth At The Breeder’s Cup 2023?

Breeders' Cup Prize Purses
Breeders' Cup Prize Purses

The Breeders’ Cup 2023 takes centre stage at Santa Anita Park this weekend for the 40th running of the popular annual horse racing world championship. Racing fans want to know more about the Breeders’ Cup prize purses and how much each race is worth at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Prize Purses

The Breeder’s Cup is one of the biggest and richest weekends in sports. In terms of US racing, the Breeders’ Cup is the single largest meeting. There is a total of $31 million paid out in purses and awards across the Breeders’ Cup weekend on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

This $31 million includes a staggering $29 million in prize purses, as well as an additional $2 million in awards and other pay-outs. For the 40th running of the Breeder’s Cup, which takes centre stage at Santa Anita Park in California for a record 11th time this week, winnings are paid out directly to the horse owners, as well as the foal nominators and stallion nominators.

Prize money from each race is paid directly to the owners who then share the winnings. Winnings shared by the owners to the trainer and jockey is at their own discretion and on their own terms, but will likely have been agreed at a prior date. For a detailed breakdown of the Breeders’ Cup, check out our full Breeders’ Cup 2023 guide – including racetrack, race order and post times.

Prize purses vary for each of the 14 races at the Breeders’ Cup 2023. For example, for the headline attraction of the Breeders’ Cup 2023, the Breeders’ Cup Classic, there is a $6 prize purse on offer. Similarly for the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile there is a $2 million prize purse on offer.

The bigger the race, the more money there is on the table. Each of the 14 Breeders’ Cup races have prize purses varying from $1 million up to $6 million.

Take the headline attraction, the Breeders’ Cup Classic at 3:40pm EST on Saturday, November 4, there is a $6 million prize purse on the table. This $6m purse is the most lucrative of the entire Breeder’s Cup and is then paid out to the top 10 finishers of the race. Here is a detailed breakdown of the Breeders’ Cup Classic prize money:

  • 1st – $3,120,000
  • 2nd – $1,020,000
  • 3rd – $540,000
  • 4th – $300,000
  • 5th – $180,000
  • 6th – $120,000
  • 7-10th – $60,000

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Prize Purses – Race-By-Race Breakdown

Race Purse
Friday, November 3
Juvenile Turf Sprint $1 million
Juvenile Fillies $2 million
Juvenile Fillies Turf $1 million
Juvenile $2 million
Juvenile Turf $1 million
Saturday, November 4
Dirt Mile $2 million
Filly & Mare Turf $2 million
Filly & Mare Sprint $1 million
Mile $2 million
Distaff $2 million
Turf $4 million
Classic $6 million
Turf Sprint $1 million
Sprint $2 million

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Meeting Details

  • 📅 Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)
  • 🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita, California
  • 📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
  • 🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1

