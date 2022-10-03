Breeders’ Cup Classic Next For Life Is Good After Woodward Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 will be next on the agenda for last Saturday’s comfortable Woodward Stakes winner Life Is Good and a clash against the unbeaten Flightline.



Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 2f and for 3+ year-olds, will be run at Keeneland racecourse in 2022

📅Date: Saturday November 5, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland

💰 Purse: $6,000,000

Life Is Good On Target For Breeders’ Cup Classic After Easy Woodward Stakes Success



Next stop the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov 5, for the Todd Pletcher-trained LIFE IS GOOD @ 7-1 with Bovada after winning this third Grade 1 race this year when taking Saturday’s Woodward Stakes (full Breeders’ Cup Classic betting below)

The 4 year-old was sent off as the very short 1-20 favorite and despite only getting the job done by 1 1/4 lengths at the post, the result never looked in doubt and it’s also worth pointing out it was his first run on a sloppy track.

Pletcher said “He’ll ship to Keeneland tomorrow afternoon and train towards that.”

“They were coming home pretty good. The last three-eighths went in 36-and-1, and going a mile-and-an-eighth, it’s hard to come home that fast, especially on an off and heavy racetrack,” Pletcher said. “I thought it was probably a little better than people might consider just looking at the final margin. Law Professor ran a good race, and I’m happy to accomplish what we were hoping to.”

Life Is Good will be stepping up in trip again in the Breeders’ Cup Classic to 1m2f – his only previous try over that trip saw him run fourth in the Dubai World Cup in March.

Watch Life Is Good Winning The 2022 Woodward Stakes



Todd Pletcher’s Only Breeders’ Cup Classic Win Came In 2019



Trainer Todd Pletcher’s only Breeders’ Cup Classic success came in 2019 with the Irad Oritz Jr-ridden Vino Rosso. It’s the Bob Baffert barn that have dominated the race in recent times, winning the lucrative prize 4 times in the last eight.

Flightline Remains Breeders’ Cup Classic Favourite

However, it’s still the John W. Sadler-trained FLIGHTLINE @ 1-2 with Bovada that tops the betting market for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic, with this exciting unbeaten 3 year-old odds-on with all Sportsbooks.

We last saw him bolting-up in the TVG Pacific Classic (watch below) at Del Mar on Sept 4 and that success made it 5-from-5 after also taking other key Grade 1 races the – the Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap and the RUNHAPPY Malibu Stakes.

Watch Flightline Winning the TVG Pacific Classic This Season



Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 Betting

See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday Nov 5

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker FLIGHTLINE 1/2 66.7% EPICENTER 5/1 16.7% LIFE IS GOOD 7/1 12.5% TAIBA 8/1 11% DEFUNDED 12/1 7.7% OLYMPIAD 12/1 7.7% HOT ROD CHARLIE 14/1 6.7% ART COLLECTOR 18/1 5.3% CYBERKNIFE 18/1 5.3% COUNTRY GRAMMER 22/1 4.5% HAPPY SAVER 25/1 3.8% BAR THE REST 25/1 3.8%

All odds correct as of on Mon Oct 3 and subject to change

Recent Breeders’ Cup Classic Winners

2021 – KNICKS GO

2020 – AUTHENTIC

2019 – VINO ROSSO

2018 – ACCELETATE

2017 – GUN RUNNER

2016 – ARROGATE

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH

Watch Knicks Go Winning The 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic Again

