The Breeders’ Cup 2023 is almost upon us as Santa Anita Park takes center stage for the 40th running of the horse racing world championships. A question that racing fans want to know the answer to is just how much is the prize money at the Breeders’ Cup 2023? We aim to answer this question below.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Prize Money

The Breeders’ Cup is one of the richest two days in sports, with $31 million paid out in purses and awards over the entire weekend. For the 40th running this year at Santa Anita Park in California, winnings are paid out to the owners, as well as stallion and foal nominators.

The Breeders’ Cup prize money is paid directly to the owner of the horse, who in turn shares the winnings with their trainer and jockey on their own terms.

The purses of each of the 14 races at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup varies from $1 million up to $6 million. Of course, the bigger the race, the more money there is on the table in prize funds.

Looking at the featured race of the entire 2023 Breeders’ Cup for example, the Breeders’ Cup Classic, it has a purse of $6 million on offer. This $6m purse is the most lucrative of the entire Breeder’s Cup and is then paid out to the top 10 finishers of the race. Here is a detailed breakdown of the Breeders’ Cup Classic prize money:

1st – $3,120,000

2nd – $1,020,000

3rd – $540,000

4th – $300,000

5th – $180,000

6th – $120,000

7-10th – $60,000

Full Race-By-Race Breeders’ Cup 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

Race Purse Friday, November 3 Juvenile Turf Sprint $1 million Juvenile Fillies $2 million Juvenile Fillies Turf $1 million Juvenile $2 million Juvenile Turf $1 million Saturday, November 4 Dirt Mile $2 million Filly & Mare Turf $2 million Filly & Mare Sprint $1 million Mile $2 million Distaff $2 million Turf $4 million Classic $6 million Turf Sprint $1 million Sprint $2 million

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Meeting Details



📅 Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)

🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita, California

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1

