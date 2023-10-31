Editorial

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Prize Money: How Much Is The Prize Money At The Breeders’ Cup 2023?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Breeders Cup 2023 2 1
Breeders Cup 2023 2 1

The Breeders’ Cup 2023 is almost upon us as Santa Anita Park takes center stage for the 40th running of the horse racing world championships. A question that racing fans want to know the answer to is just how much is the prize money at the Breeders’ Cup 2023? We aim to answer this question below.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Prize Money

The Breeders’ Cup is one of the richest two days in sports, with $31 million paid out in purses and awards over the entire weekend. For the 40th running this year at Santa Anita Park in California, winnings are paid out to the owners, as well as stallion and foal nominators.

The Breeders’ Cup prize money is paid directly to the owner of the horse, who in turn shares the winnings with their trainer and jockey on their own terms.

The purses of each of the 14 races at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup varies from $1 million up to $6 million. Of course, the bigger the race, the more money there is on the table in prize funds.

Looking at the featured race of the entire 2023 Breeders’ Cup for example, the Breeders’ Cup Classic, it has a purse of $6 million on offer. This $6m purse is the most lucrative of the entire Breeder’s Cup and is then paid out to the top 10 finishers of the race. Here is a detailed breakdown of the Breeders’ Cup Classic prize money:

  • 1st – $3,120,000
  • 2nd – $1,020,000
  • 3rd – $540,000
  • 4th – $300,000
  • 5th – $180,000
  • 6th – $120,000
  • 7-10th – $60,000

For a detailed breakdown of the Breeders’ Cup, check out our full Breeders’ Cup 2023 guide – including racetrack, race order and post times.

Santa Anita Park is of course based in California, where are there are still gambling state restrictions in place. However, by joining up with these top offshore US sportsbooks you can bet on the Breeders’ Cup 2023 in ANY US state.

Full Race-By-Race Breeders’ Cup 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

Race Purse
Friday, November 3
Juvenile Turf Sprint $1 million
Juvenile Fillies $2 million
Juvenile Fillies Turf $1 million
Juvenile $2 million
Juvenile Turf $1 million
Saturday, November 4
Dirt Mile $2 million
Filly & Mare Turf $2 million
Filly & Mare Sprint $1 million
Mile $2 million
Distaff $2 million
Turf $4 million
Classic $6 million
Turf Sprint $1 million
Sprint $2 million

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Meeting Details

  • 📅 Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)
  • 🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita, California
  • 📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
  • 🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1

Breeders’ Cup Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
tyson fury
Editorial

LATEST How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Mississippi With MS Sports Betting Sites

Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 28 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Minnesota With MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 28 2023

If you’re looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Minnesota – then you’ve came to the right place. Read on for our full guide on how to…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Georgia With GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 28 2023

Looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Georgia? Well make sure to read on, as we have a comprehensive guide on how to wager on Saturday night’s…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 4 1
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Alabama With AL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 28 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 3
Editorial
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Nebraska With NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 28 2023
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
Editorial
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Will Deshaun Watson Play Against 49ers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 9 2023
Arrow to top