Brandon Ingram did not attend a week-long voluntary minicamp held by the Pelicans players

Zach Wolpin
In 2023-24, the New Orleans Pelicans finished the season 49-33. That was good enough for a playoff berth and the Pelicans matched up with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite their best efforts, New Orleans was swept in the opening round. The second time that’s happened in the last three seasons. 

This offseason, starting center Jonas Valanciunas left the Pelicans and signed with the Wizards. He might not be the only starter from 2023-24 who won’t be with the team this fall. Dating back to the trade deadline last season, the team was open to moving SF Brandon Ingram. The veteran wants a new contract and the team is not willing to give him the numbers he’s asking for. Recently, the Pelicans players held a week-long voluntary minicamp in California. Brandon Ingram and Daniel Theis were the only two players not to attend. Theis only signed with the team at the beginning of July. Ingram’s teammates anticipated he would be at the minicamp but he never attended.

Is Brandon Ingram’s time with the Pelicans over?


Will Guillory of The Athletic reported that Brandon Ingram did not attend the minicamp held by Pelcians players in California. The minicamp was held earlier this summer and Ingram had cryptic messages online when it was taking place. Ingram posted a video of a pastor delivering a sermon about “staying away from environments where people don’t know the true value of you.” This post by Ingram was intentional and it makes his situation with the team in 2024-25 even more murky.

The 2024-25 season will be Ingram’s sixth with the team and the final year of his $158.2 million contract. Sources have reported that Ingram wants a four-year, max extension worth $210 million. New Orleans has made it clear that they’re not willing to give Ingram that type of contract. Hence the reason why Ingram did not report to minicamp and his status with the team is unknown. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Pelicans have explored trades to try to move Ingram. However, no team is willing to sign and trade for Ingram at the contract he is demanding. Tough decisions have to be made in New Orleans regarding the future of Brandon Ingram.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

