During the 2019 offseason, the Pelicans and Lakers made a trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. In exchange, New Orleans received Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks. Ball and Hart are no longer with the team. Ingram just finished his fifth season with the Pelicans.

According to reports around the league, it may have been Ingram’s last season with the team. NBA insider Marc Stein noted that Ingram could be traded this week by the Pelicans. The NBA draft is happening on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, free agency begins this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST. This increases the chances that Ingram will be traded sooner rather than later.

Has Brandon Ingram already played his final game for New Orleans?

Brandon Ingram likely played his last game as a Pelican, per @TheSteinLine “A prominent former All-Star considered more likely to be dealt this week with the draft and free agency converging: New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram. It was roughly six weeks ago, back on May 12, that I… pic.twitter.com/nIAoYsvlUL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 25, 2024



For the last five seasons, Brandon Ingram has been a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. His best year with the team was 2019-20, his first season with New Orleans. Ingram averaged (23.8) points, (6.1) rebounds, (4.2) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. His (.391) three-point percentage was a personal career-best for the Pelicans that season. In every season since then, Ingram hasn’t reached the potential the team hoped he would by now.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Brandon Ingram could be traded this week. The NBA draft is happening on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, free agency starts this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST. With those events somewhat converging, this could be the perfect time for the Pelicans to trade Ingram. At 26 years old, Ingram still technically hasn’t hit the prime of his career yet. However, his consistency has regressed in the last few seasons. Making him a potential trade candidate for the Pelicans.

“If [the Pelicans] give Brandon Ingram a max-extension, there should be an investigation.” 😅 @LegsESPN on Ingram’s future in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/qLa3uw3tqO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2024



Brandon Ingram is a player the Pelicans could easily trade because of his contract situation. He has just one year left on his deal with New Orleans, the 2024-25 season. After that, he’s an unrestricted free agent. There could be a team this offseason that’s willing to take a risk on signing Ingram for the 2024-25 season. They would not be obligated to give him a long-term extension. We’ll have to wait and see what the Pelicans are going to do.