You can claim today’s Bovada NFL betting offer to use on the Thursday Night Football action between the Bears vs Commanders – which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

How To Claim Your Free Bets For Bears vs Commanders



Join Bovada Here Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets for Bears vs Commanders

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on tonight’s Week 5 NFL action with Bovada, including tonight’s Bears vs Commanders Thursday night football match.

Click on the ‘NFL’ section

Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet

Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For NFL Betting?

When opening an account with Bovada this will not only unlock their 75% deposit bonus we’ve already mentioned, but it will also give NFL bettors a wide selection on markets and odds for all the weekly matches.

Bovada are also a trusted and fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – which means they don’t have to comply with the individual state laws on betting and gambling.

In short – you can use Bovada to bet in ANY US STATE.

Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences they will have you covered.

With a simple joining process too, that involved NO KYC checks – then getting a Bovada account set up in time for tonight’s Bears vs Commanders NFL Thursday Night Football match is quick and easy.

The Bears and Commanders Face-Off For The 53rd Time



Tonight’s NFL offering will be the 53rd time the Bears and Commanders have met.

It stands at 27-24 (1 tie) in the series to Washington, so a tight-run thing.

However, in more recent head-to-heads it’s the Commanders that have held sway – with 8 wins in the last 9.

With the Bears having also lost all 4 of their opening NFL games this season, will it be another defeat for Chicago tonight?

Moneyline Betting Odds

Chicago Bears @ +220

Washington Commanders @ -270

