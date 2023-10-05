NFL

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Thursday Night Football Free Bets For Bears vs Commanders

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
Justin Fields Bears pic
Justin Fields Bears pic

The Bovada NFL betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for the Bears vs Commanders Thursday Night Football match. Here’s how to get involved.

 Claim Now

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Bears vs Commanders

You can claim today’s Bovada NFL betting offer to use on the Thursday Night Football action between the Bears vs Commanders – which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

How To Claim Your Free Bets For Bears vs Commanders

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Bears vs Commanders
Claim $750 Bovada Bears vs Commanders Free Bet

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on tonight’s Week 5 NFL action with Bovada, including tonight’s Bears vs Commanders Thursday night football match.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For NFL Betting?

When opening an account with Bovada this will not only unlock their 75% deposit bonus we’ve already mentioned, but it will also give NFL bettors a wide selection on markets and odds for all the weekly matches.

Bovada are also a trusted and fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – which means they don’t have to comply with the individual state laws on betting and gambling.

In short – you can use Bovada to bet in ANY US STATE.

Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences they will have you covered.

With a simple joining process too, that involved NO KYC checks – then getting a Bovada account set up in time for tonight’s Bears vs Commanders NFL Thursday Night Football match is quick and easy.

The Bears and Commanders Face-Off For The 53rd Time

Tonight’s NFL offering will be the 53rd time the Bears and Commanders have met.

It stands at 27-24 (1 tie) in the series to Washington, so a tight-run thing.

However, in more recent head-to-heads it’s the Commanders that have held sway – with 8 wins in the last 9.

With the Bears having also lost all 4 of their opening NFL games this season, will it be another defeat for Chicago tonight?

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Chicago Bears @ +220
  • Washington Commanders @ -270

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
 Claim Now

Author image
Author Image

