This Bovada NFL betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for the Lions vs Rams Wildcard Round Playoff match on Sunday. Here’s how to get involved in the action.



Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Lions vs Rams



You can claim today’s Bovada NFL betting offer to use on the Wildcard weekend action between the Lions vs Rams – which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

How To Claim Your Free Bets For Lions vs Rams



Join Bovada Here Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets for Lions vs Rams

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on this weekend’s NFL Wildcard playoff action with Bovada, including tonight’s Lions vs Rams match.

Click on the ‘NFL’ section

Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet

Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For NFL Wildcard Betting?

When opening an account with Bovada this will not only unlock their 75% deposit bonus we’ve already mentioned, but it will also give NFL bettors a wide selection on markets and odds for all the weekly matches.

Bovada are also a trusted and fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – which means they don’t have to comply with the individual state laws on betting and gambling.

In short – you can use Bovada to bet in ANY US STATE.

Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences they will have you covered.

With a simple joining process too, that involved NO KYC checks – then getting a Bovada account set up in time for tonight’s Cowboys vs Packers NFL Wildcard Round Football match is quick and easy.

Moneyline Betting Odds

Detroit Lions @ -165

Los Angeles Rams @ +140

Why Bet With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

$750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus

Age restriction: 18 years old+

Bet in ANY US State

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto