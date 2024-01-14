American Football

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams

Olly Taliku
This Bovada NFL betting offer will get new players up to $750 in free bets for the Lions vs Rams Wildcard Round Playoff match on Sunday. Here’s how to get involved in the action.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Lions vs Rams

You can claim today’s Bovada NFL betting offer to use on the Wildcard weekend action between the Lions vs Rams – which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

How To Claim Your Free Bets For Lions vs Rams

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Lions vs Rams
Claim $750 Bovada Lions vs Rams Free Bet

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on this weekend’s NFL Wildcard playoff action with Bovada, including tonight’s Lions vs Rams match.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Why Join Bovada For NFL Wildcard Betting?

When opening an account with Bovada this will not only unlock their 75% deposit bonus we’ve already mentioned, but it will also give NFL bettors a wide selection on markets and odds for all the weekly matches.

Bovada are also a trusted and fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – which means they don’t have to comply with the individual state laws on betting and gambling.

In short – you can use Bovada to bet in ANY US STATE.

Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto – so, depending on your currency preferences they will have you covered.

With a simple joining process too, that involved NO KYC checks – then getting a Bovada account set up in time for tonight’s Cowboys vs Packers NFL Wildcard Round Football match is quick and easy.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Detroit Lions @ -165
  • Los Angeles Rams @ +140

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
