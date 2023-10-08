American Football

Bovada Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 5, Including Giants vs Dolphins $750 Free Bet

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
The Bovada NFL betting offer for NFL Sunday week 5, will include a Giants vs Dolphins $750 free bet for new players that are also looking to place football bets in ANY US State.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer For NFL Sunday: $750 Free Bets For Giants vs Dolphins

The Bovada NFL betting offer for NFL Sunday week 5 will get new players up to $750 in free bet that they could use on one of the big games like the Giants vs Dolphins.

Plus, being based offshore, Bovada don’t have to follow the US state rules that sees some regions will prohibited from betting.

How To Claim Your Free Bets With Bovada For NFL Sunday

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL Sunday week 5
RELATED: Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

See below how to place your first bet on today’s Week 5 NFL action with Bovada, including the big New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins Sunday game.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Here Are Some Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $500- Get $375 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Join Bovada For NFL Betting?

Bovada are one of the leading offshore US sportsbook around and the main advantage of using them to bet on the NFL, is that they don’t have to follow the individual state rules in place in some parts of America.

Meaning, you can bet on ANY NFL Sunday ‘week 5’ game in ANY US STATE.

Bovada also has many safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto, plus quick joining process that requires NO KYC CHECKS, so creating an account ready for the NFL Sunday games won’t take long.

The Giants and Dolphins Meet For 11th Time

On NFL Sunday week 5, the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins will play for just the eleventh time and it’s the Giants that hold sway in the series 7-3.

In fact, the New York side have also won 4 of their last 5 vs the Dolphins, but recent form tells a much different story.

NY are struggling with just one win from their opening 4 games and they will face a Dolphins side that have won 3 of their 4 matches this term. With Miami also figuring high up in the Super Bowl LVIII Futures betting, it’s no shock to see them as the big moneyline favorites here.

Can they justify the odds, or will the Giants find some form over a side they’ve won well against over the years?

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • New York Giants @ +460
  • Miami Dolphins @ -675

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions: Jets, Lions, and Bills Among Consensus Picks

Andy Newton

Andy Newton
Andy Newton

