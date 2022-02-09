Bournemouth vs Birmingham City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

In this Championship match on Wednesday, Bournemouth will host Birmingham City at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Live Stream

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Preview

Boreham Wood upset Bournemouth with a 1-0 FA Cup victory over the bottom-tier side on Sunday. The Cherries will now focus on the EFL Championship, where they broke a two-game losing streak on January 29 with a 1-0 win over Barnsley.

Bournemouth are presently third in the league table, six points behind first-placed Fulham, with 52 points from 28 games.

Birmingham City, however, continued their poor start in the EFL Championship, losing 2-1 to Sheffield United last time out. They have only won one of their last 11 games in all competitions, losing six and drawing four.

Birmingham City are presently in 18th place in the Championship table, with 33 points from 30 games.

When does Bournemouth vs Birmingham City kick-off?

The Bournemouth vs Birmingham City will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022.

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Team News

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth will be without the services of Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, and Adam Smith.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Woodman; Stacey, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Lerma, Billing, Cantwell; Christie, Anthony, Solanke

Birmingham City Team News

Troy Deeney and Taylor Richards is injured for Birmingham City.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Etheridge; Colin, Mengi, Roberts, Pedersen; Bacuna, Woods, Gardner, Hernandez; Hogan, Taylor