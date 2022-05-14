Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 11/2 Play-Off Bet

Championship play-off semi-finals begin this week, and we’ve put together what we think looks like a winning bet builder for Sheffield United’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United vs Forest Bet Builder Free Bet

Sheffield United vs Forest Bet Builder Tips

Both Teams to Score @ 1/1 with bet365

Kicking off our selection with both teams to score, we think these two sides will almost certainly both get on the scoresheet.

Forest scored in five out of their final six games in the league, while the Blades scored in eight of their last nine.

In the previous two meetings between these sides they both scored one each, so we’re predicting a similar feat here.

Exactly Two Goals – @ 12/5 With bet365

We’re going out on a limb here and predicting a relatively low scoring game.

We can’t see this being a free-flowing, high-octane game particularly with another leg still to play. These sides will not want to give each other an inch, but we still do expect both sides to get on the scoresheet, which leads nicely into our next selection below.

Match to End in a Draw – @ 11/5 with bet365

We are rounding off our selections by predicting a draw.

As mentioned, both meetings between these two finished in 1-1 draws earlier in the season, and given there is very little to separate them going into this first leg, we are predicting an identical result.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder – 11/2@ bet365

