Huddersfield vs Luton Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 13/2 Play-Off Bet

Huddersfield and Luton lock horns once again as they meet in the second leg of their Championship play-off, and we’ve taken a quick look ahead by compiling a bet builder with odds of 13/2 on 888Sport.

Huddersfield vs Luton Bet Builder Free Bet

Huddersfield Bet Builder Tips

Huddersfield to Win

Kicking off our selection with a Huddersfield win – we are predicting the Terriers to set up a play-off final with either Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest

Despite being held to a draw last week, Huddersfield are expected to win this tie and go into it as slight favourites given their form since the turn of the year.

They have also been impeccable at home, losing just once, to newly-promoted Bournemouth, in their final 13 games at the John Smiths Stadium.

Danny Ward to Score

Our next selection goes to Huddersfield’s top scorer Danny Ward to get on the scoresheet.

Despite not scoring since March up until the final day, Ward managed to register 14 goals in the Championship this season, and always presents a huge threat for any team to deal with.

He played 70 minutes in Friday’s stalemate, and while he didn’t get on the scoresheet, he was a constant danger to the Luton defence which is why we’re tipping him to get on the scoresheet.

Both Teams to Score

We are rounding off our selections by predicting both teams to get on the score board.

If last week’s first leg was anything to go by, we haven’t seen the last of the goals in this tie. Both sides were unfortunate not to have found the next on more than once occasion.

While Huddersfield prevailed 2-0 victors back in April in the previous meeting, four out the last seven fixtures between these two have seen both teams register a goal, and we’re predicting the same on Monday night.

Huddersfield vs Luton Bet Builder – 13/2@ 888Sport

