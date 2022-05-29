Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Sunday 29th May 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Sunday

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest – BTTS – NO @ 4/5 with 888Sport

Sunday’s Championship playoff final sees Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium for a spot in the Premier League.

Huddersfield are looking to return to England’s top flight for the first time in three years, whilst Forest can snap a 23 year absence with victory in London.

With so much at stake for the pair, we’re anticipating a close and cagey affair throughout. Both sides playing simple football and keeping it tidy to eliminate unforced errors.

This feels like a game with just a goal or two in it, reminiscent of the Championship meetings between the Terriers and the Reds this season.

At the City Ground, Forest fell to a 1-0 defeat after Duane Holmes’ first-half strike sealed the three points for the Terriers – but Steve Cooper’s side picked up a 2-0 win at the John Smiths Stadium in September.

We’re tipping that both teams will not score in this encounter.

Solihull Moors vs Chesterfield – BTTS – YES @ 8/13 with 888Sport

The second National League playoff final kicks off at 12.30pm on Sunday as Chesterfield travel to Solihull Moors after their quarter-final victory over Halifax Town on Tuesday.

This should be an evenly matched occasion, following two action-packed games during the campaign earlier this year. Chesterfield won 2-0 at Damson Park in November thanks to goals from Alex Whittle and Kabongo Tshimanga.

Solihull got their revenge in February with a 3-2 win at the Technique Stadium, coming back from two goals down to take all three points. It’s fair to say we should expect some goals in this matchup on Sunday.

The winner will book a spot in the National League playoff final which will take place at the London Stadium, home of West Ham United, and face either Wrexham or Grimsby Town for a shot at promotion to League Two.

We’re tipping an entertaining affair and one that should bring plenty of goals – hopefully at least one for each team.

Saint-Etienne and AJ Auxerre will met in the second leg of their Ligue 1 relegation/promotion playoff game, after Gaetan Perrin’s late strike tied the series up for Auxerre who head to the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday.

Despite entering as the underdog, AJ Auxerre dominated the first leg in a 1-1 draw. With 60% possession, 12 shots (seven of which were inside the area) and one big chance missed – Jean-Marc Furlan’s side have got some value.

Auxerre finished one point adrift an automatic promotion spot to Ligue 1, but after missing out they were forced to play Ligue 1’s 18th placed Saint-Etienne in this playoff. Metz and Bordeaux were automatically relegated, as Pascal Dupraz’s men escaped the drop by one point.

We’re tipping another entertaining game in France, with at least a goal for both sides as one fights for a chance at promotion, and the other battles against relegation to France’s second tier.

