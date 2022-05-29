Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 11/2 Play-Off Final Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The last Premier League promotion spot will be decided in the “richest game in football” at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, and we’ve put together what we think looks like a winning bet builder for Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Bet Builder Free Bet

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Bet Builder Tips

Forest to Lead at Half Time @ 7/4 with bet365

After prevailing in a dramatic penalty shootout against a resilient Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest are through to their first ever play-off final, with the possibility to return to the top flight for the first time since 1999.

While the first leg indicated it may be plain sailing to the final, especially considering their only home loss in 2022 has come at the hand of Liverpool, it was anything but. Despite this, they once again performed well in the first half of the game, and this is our first selection for our bet builder.

Steve Cooper’s men often come flying out the blocks at the beginning of matches, and have led at half time in nine of their last 12 fixtures.

Both Team to Score @ 10/11 with bet365

Our next selections predicts both teams to register a goal in the final.

Both of these sides have been in exceptional goalscoring form this season and are both amongst the highest scorers in the Championship.

Forest have the third best record, and have scored in 14 of their last 17 games, while Huddersfield have scored in nine consecutive fixtures.

While it is likely to be a cagey, tense affair given the implications of promotion, we are expecting both to score.

Nottingham Forest to Lift the Trophy @ 8/15 with bet365

Our last pick for the bet builder is for Nottingham Forest to clinch promotion.

Steve Cooper has performed somewhat of a miracle this season, lifting a lacklustre Forest side struggling near the bottom of the table and transforming them into promotion contenders for the first time in years.

A return to the top flight for one of English football’s biggest sides seemed destined, but they were pipped to automatic promotion by Bournemouth in a second place decider a few weeks back. While Huddersfield did indeed finish higher than their opponents in the final standings, we are predicting the Tricky Reds to finally make comeback after 23 agonising years.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Bet Builder: 11/2 with bet365