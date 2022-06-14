Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Wednesday 15th June

Here at Sportslens, we have picked out three matches for our both teams to score selections on Wednesday, which have a total odds of roughly 7/1.
Both Teams To Score Tips
- El Salvador vs USA: NO @ 4/7 on bet365
- Jamaica vs Mexico: YES @ 6/5 on bet365
- Haiti vs Guyana: YES @ 6/4 on bet365
- Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 7.64/1 on bet365.
With a total odds of roughly 7/1, placing the entirety of bet365’s welcome offer would see a returns of around £430!
BTTS Tips for Wednesday
El Salvador vs USA: NO @ 4/7 on bet365
Team USA continue their defence of the CONCACAF Nations League as they travel south to Central America to face El Salvador.
Although their opponents are leading the group, they have only played Grenada thus far, who the USA comfortably swept aside 5-0 courtesy of a breathtaking four goals from promising youngster Jesus Ferreira.
El Salvador have never beaten the US after 25 meetings, and given the spectacular form the USMNT are in at the moment, we are expecting a comfortable win and a clean sheet.
Jamaica vs Mexico: YES @ 6/5 on bet365
Another CONCACAF Nations League selection sees Jamaica welcome Mexico in Group A.
The home side kicked off their campaign with a disappointing draw against lowly Suriname before claiming victory over them in the reverse fixture.
Meanwhile, last year’s finalists Mexico ran out comfortable winners in their opener against the same opponents, and will be hoping to add another three points on Wednesday.
Jamaica have scored in six of their last eight games, and while Mexico will be expected to win this tie, the last time these two met it was a close encounter with the latter running out eventual 2-1 victors.
Haiti vs Guyana: YES @ 6/4 on bet365
We round off our selections with a third CONCACAF Nations League pick, this time in League B.
These two sides met over the weekend in a fascinating encounter, with the final scoreline finishing 6-2 after a flurry of goals in the second half.
Haiti’s last two fixtures have yielded 13 goals while Guyana have scored in each of their last six.
Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 7.64/1 on bet365
