Payton Pritchard was on fire for Boston on Monday night and he tied a franchise record off the bench, with 28 points and eight threes during the Bucks win.

Pritchard Shines Off Bench

Payton Pritchard enjoyed a flawless performance off the bench on Monday against Milwaukee, with 28 points as the Boston star went 8-12 from the field behind the arc.

It wasn’t quite a career game for Pritchard though, who managed his personal best of nine threes in one game against the Hawks in 2023.

After the game, Pritchard spoke to the media about what drives him on the court and despite playing off the bench, his competitive spirit was clear to see.

“Compared to the other guys, feel like I’m probably the most competitive on our team.” Pritchard said. “I hate losing and anything I want to win everything. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing wiffle ball before practice, I want to win.

Payton Pritchard ties the @celtics franchise record for 3s off the bench (8). Jaylen Brown drops 30. The defending champs move to 4-0. 🍀 pic.twitter.com/CPFfEVuFl1 — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2024

“It’s how I’ve always been. It’s probably why I’m here today.”

Pritchard was hot from the off against the Bucks and he had 19 points by half time, with his contribution a huge part of Boston’s win against a resilient team that wouldn’t go down without a fight.

His eight threes tied a Celtics franchise record held by Eddie House for most deep shots off the bench in a single game. Pritchard is Boston’s all-time top three point shooter off the bench, just beating house with 384 three’s made.

“I never quit and I’ll keep going. Anything you put your mind to in life you can accomplish it. I’m proud to give hope to those people.” he continued.

The Pritchard performance came in yet another Boston win, as they moved to 4-0 for the season with the reigning NBA champions looking impressive to kick off their defence.

Boston continues its title defence on Wednesday afternoon, as they take on a Pacers side that has disappointed to begin the 2024 season.