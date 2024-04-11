After three seasons with the Bucks, Jue Holiday was traded by Milwaukee this offseason to the Celtics. It was a questionable move by the Bucks as Holiday was one of the best pound-for-pound defenders in the league. Regardless, the team traded him to Boston and he’s been a perfect fit into the Celtics culture.

He’s been asked to sacrifice offensively this season and it’s helped Boston as a whole. That is why the Celtics have a league-best 62-17 record this season and are first in the East. Holiday has been an incredible addition to their starting lineup. As of yesterday, the two-time all-star signed a new four-year, $135 million extension with Boston. The 33-year-old could finish his career with the Celtics.

Jrue Holiday has fit in seamlessly with the Celtics in 2023-24

BREAKING: After arriving in a blockbuster offseason trade, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Llln2yczSI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024



In his final season with the Bucks, Jrue Holiday averaged (19.3) points per game. That was the second-most points per game of any season over his 15-year career. This offseason, Holiday was traded to the Celtics who already have two elite offensive players averaging 20+ points per game. With that, the veteran PG has taken a step back offensively and has honed in on defense. Playing top-level defense has made Holiday millions over his time in the league.

This season, Holiday has played in 68 of Boston’s 79 games. The 33-year-old PG is averaging (12.5) points, (5.4) rebounds, (4.8) assists, (0.9) steals, and (0.8) blocks. In 2023-24, Boston has several legitimate threats on offense. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis could all go for 20+ points each night. Being on the floor with those players has opened up Jrue Holiday’s offensive game. He’s taking more wide-open shots, specifically threes. His (.431) three-point percentage is the highest of his career.

Jrue Holiday has agreed to a four-year extension worth $135M with the Celtics, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/ryvisVm37v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2024



Boston is currently the betting favorite to win the NBA Finals this season. The Celtics have proven this season that they are the best team in the regular season. Can they continue that in the playoffs? They’ve made the Conference Finals in three of their last four seasons and will look to do the same this year. Adding Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this season has taken the Celtics to another level. Will the team be able to carry their regular season dominance into the 2024 playoffs?