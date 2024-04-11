NBA

Boston’s Jrue Holiday has signed a new four-year, $135 million extension with the Celtics

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
Jrue Holiday Celtics pic

After three seasons with the Bucks, Jue Holiday was traded by Milwaukee this offseason to the Celtics. It was a questionable move by the Bucks as Holiday was one of the best pound-for-pound defenders in the league. Regardless, the team traded him to Boston and he’s been a perfect fit into the Celtics culture.

He’s been asked to sacrifice offensively this season and it’s helped Boston as a whole. That is why the Celtics have a league-best 62-17 record this season and are first in the East. Holiday has been an incredible addition to their starting lineup. As of yesterday, the two-time all-star signed a new four-year, $135 million extension with Boston. The 33-year-old could finish his career with the Celtics.

Jrue Holiday has fit in seamlessly with the Celtics in 2023-24


In his final season with the Bucks, Jrue Holiday averaged (19.3) points per game. That was the second-most points per game of any season over his 15-year career. This offseason, Holiday was traded to the Celtics who already have two elite offensive players averaging 20+ points per game. With that, the veteran PG has taken a step back offensively and has honed in on defense. Playing top-level defense has made Holiday millions over his time in the league.

This season, Holiday has played in 68 of Boston’s 79 games. The 33-year-old PG is averaging (12.5) points, (5.4) rebounds, (4.8) assists, (0.9) steals, and (0.8) blocks. In 2023-24, Boston has several legitimate threats on offense. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis could all go for 20+ points each night. Being on the floor with those players has opened up Jrue Holiday’s offensive game. He’s taking more wide-open shots, specifically threes. His (.431) three-point percentage is the highest of his career.


Boston is currently the betting favorite to win the NBA Finals this season. The Celtics have proven this season that they are the best team in the regular season. Can they continue that in the playoffs? They’ve made the Conference Finals in three of their last four seasons and will look to do the same this year. Adding Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this season has taken the Celtics to another level. Will the team be able to carry their regular season dominance into the 2024 playoffs?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
NBA

LATEST Boston’s Jrue Holiday has signed a new four-year, $135 million extension with the Celtics

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Isaiah Collier USC pic
NBA
USC freshman Isaiah Collier will enter the 2024 NBA Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the USC Trojans were ranked. They were expected to be one of the top teams in college basketball. However, that was not the case and…

Trae Young hawks pic
NBA
League insiders say that Trae Young could return tonight for the Atlanta Hawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024

This season, the Atlanta Hawks are 36-43 with three games left to play. For their last 25 games, the team has been without all-star PG Trae Young. Atlanta has tried…

Frank Vogel Suns pic
NBA
Suns head coach Frank Vogel said the team’s frustration level is ‘high’ after a loss to the Clippers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury Bucks pic
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided a major Achilles injury on Tuesday night for the Bucks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024
rsz sabonis thunder040924
NBA
Kings Lose To Thunder, Sabonis’ Double-Double Streak Ends At 61 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 10 2024
50f7e380368240661da027d62990e89a
NBA
The New York Knicks Are Now The #3 Seed In The Eastern Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 10 2024
Arrow to top