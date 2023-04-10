Boston Red Sox Adam Duvall Suffers A Broken Wrist

Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall suffered a broken wrist in yesterday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Adam Duvall has a distal radius fracture in his left wrist. No timetable yet as they gather more information but obviously a minimum of “weeks”. Any fracture takes four to six weeks to heal. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) April 10, 2023

He injured the same wrist that sidelined him most of the 2022 MLB season while playing for the Atlanta Braves. There is no timetable for his return.

Duvall was signed by the Red Sox during the offseason and was expected to be a key player for the team this season. He has been off to a hot start.Duvall has a .455 batting average with 4 homeruns and 14 RBIs.

The loss of Duvall is a significant blow to the Red Sox, who are hoping to contend for a playoff spot this season. They will now have to rely on other outfielders, such as Alex Verdugo, Rob Refsynder, and Raimel Tapia to step up and fill the void left by Duvall’s absence.

Duvall is expected to miss several weeks while he recovers. The Red Sox have not yet announced a timetable for his return, but it is possible that he could miss a significant portion of the season.

The 34-year-old outfielder has played for several teams over the course of his career, including the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Braves, and Marlins. He is known for his power hitting and strong arm in the outfield, and was expected to be a valuable addition to the Red Sox lineup this season.

It not for certain that it is as severe of an injury as last year’s. Nevertheless, his presence in the middle of the lineup will surely be missed.