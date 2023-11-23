Listed below are the best Black Friday College Football sports betting sites with cash bonuses. There is up to $4,250 in free bets to claim and being based offshore these US sportsbooks will allow you to bet in ANY US State.



Black Friday College Football Sports Betting Sites With Cash Bonuses

Best Black Friday College Football Betting Site



The first Black Friday College football betting site to join is BetOnline, who have all the upcoming NCAA matches and odds ahead of the next round of games. There is a 50% deposit bonus to claim – up to $1000, which means you can deposit $2000 to get the full cash bonus.

While lower deposits also qualify for this offer – even a $100 first outlay will get you a $50 free bet.

Let’s show you how simple this is with BetOnline.

Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your sports bets

Top 5 Black Friday College Football Sports Betting Sites



See below our top five Black Friday College football sports betting sites that all have fantastic offers ahead this week’s huge ‘deal day’. You can join as many as you like, with a total of $4,250 in cash bonuses to claim. Plus, being situated offshore, these Black Friday College Football betting sites will let you bet in ANY US State.

BetOnline – $1000 free bet with top Black Friday College Football betting site MyBookie – $1000 betting offer for College Football betting Bovada – $750 welcome offer to claim and use on Black Friday College Football BetNow – $1000 cash bonus with 100% deposit bonus Everygame – $500 betting cash bonus for College Football

Bet In ANY US State With The Best Black Friday College Football Betting Sites



The best Black Friday College football betting sites listed don’t have to follow any state gambling laws. So this means you can bet in regions like Texas, Florida and California – three big areas that are yet to allow sports betting legally.

These offshore sites are fully safe and legal plus have been supporting the US sports betting fans for many years. There are also cash bonuses and free bets to claim when signing up with our recommended Black Friday College Football betting sites – $4,250 in total.

Once joined these sportsbooks have all the upcoming College Football matches covered on their sites and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you supplied with free bets.

Get a BetNow account for Black Friday College Football betting and claim their 100% welcome offer of up to $1000. Therefore, whatever you deposit first they will match – up to $1000. Even a $100 initial outlay gets you a $100 free bet.

Can’t deposit the full $1000? Even a $100 deposit will get you a $100 free bet.

BetNow Pluses



$1000 Black Friday cash bonus offer

Over 20 sports to bet on

Big College Football offering with popular and niche markets

Trusted sportsbook with nearly 10 years experience

Live chat support and excellent customer service

Wide variety of payment options

Bet in ANY US State

No KYC checks

5. EVERYGAME: $500 Free Bet For College Football (100% Deposit Offer)



Everygame are one of the most popular US offshore sports betting sites that will reward new players with up to $500 in free bets with their 100% deposit bonus. Therefore, whatever your first deposit is (up to $500), they will match.

Can’t deposit the full $500? Even a $50 deposit will get you a $50 free bet.

Everygame Pluses



$500 Black Friday betting offer

Sportsbook since 1996

Extensive College Football markets with traditional and niche options

Leading welcome offer

Weekly parlay prize draws

Existing customer offers

Bet in ANY US State