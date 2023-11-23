Listed below are the best Black Friday College Football sports betting sites with cash bonuses. There is up to $4,250 in free bets to claim and being based offshore these US sportsbooks will allow you to bet in ANY US State.
Black Friday College Football Sports Betting Sites With Cash Bonuses
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States
Best Black Friday College Football Betting Site
The first Black Friday College football betting site to join is BetOnline, who have all the upcoming NCAA matches and odds ahead of the next round of games. There is a 50% deposit bonus to claim – up to $1000, which means you can deposit $2000 to get the full cash bonus.
While lower deposits also qualify for this offer – even a $100 first outlay will get you a $50 free bet.
Let’s show you how simple this is with BetOnline.
- Open a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your sports bets
Top 5 Black Friday College Football Sports Betting Sites
See below our top five Black Friday College football sports betting sites that all have fantastic offers ahead this week’s huge ‘deal day’. You can join as many as you like, with a total of $4,250 in cash bonuses to claim. Plus, being situated offshore, these Black Friday College Football betting sites will let you bet in ANY US State.
- BetOnline – $1000 free bet with top Black Friday College Football betting site
- MyBookie – $1000 betting offer for College Football betting
- Bovada – $750 welcome offer to claim and use on Black Friday College Football
- BetNow – $1000 cash bonus with 100% deposit bonus
- Everygame – $500 betting cash bonus for College Football
Bet In ANY US State With The Best Black Friday College Football Betting Sites
The best Black Friday College football betting sites listed don’t have to follow any state gambling laws. So this means you can bet in regions like Texas, Florida and California – three big areas that are yet to allow sports betting legally.
These offshore sites are fully safe and legal plus have been supporting the US sports betting fans for many years. There are also cash bonuses and free bets to claim when signing up with our recommended Black Friday College Football betting sites – $4,250 in total.
Once joined these sportsbooks have all the upcoming College Football matches covered on their sites and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you supplied with free bets.
Best Black Friday College Football Sports Betting Sites Reviewed
See below our mini reviews for the best Black Friday College Football sports betting sites and just how much each of their cash bonuses is.
1. BETONLINE: $1000 Cash Bonus (50% Deposit Offer)
Deposit $2000 to get the max $1000 free bet, or smaller outlays will still qualify you for this top welcome offer. Even a $100 first deposit gets you a $50 free bet.
BetOnline Pluses
- $1000 Black Friday cash bonus
- Sportsbook with 30+ year’s experience
- All College Football markets
- Niche markets for futures, player performance spreads and college football player props
- Operational for the better part of two decades
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
- Wide variety of payment options including crypto
- No KYC checks
- Bet in ANY US State
- Lucrative welcome offer and comprehensive existing bonuses for all payment methods.
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
2. MYBOOKIE: $1000 Cash Bonus (50% Deposit Offer)
Join MyBookie and that will get you a 50% deposit bonus or up to $1000. Meaning to get the full offer ($2000) you will need to deposit $2000.
Can’t deposit the full $2000? Even a $100 deposit will get you a $50 free bet.
MyBookie Pluses
- $1000 Black Friday betting offer
- 1000’s of College Football markets including spreads, player props and futures
- 10+ year’s experience online
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
- Wide variety of payment options including crypto
- No KYC checks
- Bet in ANY US State
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
3. BOVADA: $750 Cash Bonus (75% Deposit Offer)
Join Bovada ahead of Black Friday and then deposit to claim their 75% bonus – up to $750.
Therefore, if you deposit $1000 you will max out the full welcome offer – or even a $100 deposit gets you a $75 free bet.
Can’t deposit the full $1000? Even a $100 deposit will get you a $75 free bet.
Bovada Pluses
- $750 Black Friday betting offer
- Focused markets with a strong focus on College Football betting
- Traditional and niche betting options
- Existing customer offer
- Live, in-play wagering and live streaming
- No KYC checks
- Reputable, trusted and licensed with years of online experience
- Bet in ANY US State
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
4. BETNOW: $1000 Cash Bonus Free Bet (100% Deposit Offer)
Get a BetNow account for Black Friday College Football betting and claim their 100% welcome offer of up to $1000. Therefore, whatever you deposit first they will match – up to $1000. Even a $100 initial outlay gets you a $100 free bet.
Can’t deposit the full $1000? Even a $100 deposit will get you a $100 free bet.
BetNow Pluses
- $1000 Black Friday cash bonus offer
- Over 20 sports to bet on
- Big College Football offering with popular and niche markets
- Trusted sportsbook with nearly 10 years experience
- Live chat support and excellent customer service
- Wide variety of payment options
- Bet in ANY US State
- No KYC checks
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
5. EVERYGAME: $500 Free Bet For College Football (100% Deposit Offer)
Everygame are one of the most popular US offshore sports betting sites that will reward new players with up to $500 in free bets with their 100% deposit bonus. Therefore, whatever your first deposit is (up to $500), they will match.
Can’t deposit the full $500? Even a $50 deposit will get you a $50 free bet.
Everygame Pluses
- $500 Black Friday betting offer
- Sportsbook since 1996
- Extensive College Football markets with traditional and niche options
- Leading welcome offer
- Weekly parlay prize draws
- Existing customer offers
- Bet in ANY US State
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
