The fourth and final divisional round clash of the NFL Playoffs sees the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in the New York. Here at SportsLens, we are on hand to offer you our Bills vs Chiefs same game parlay predictions ahead of Sunday’s game.

Bills vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks

Buffalo Bills -2.5 (-120)

Josh Allen anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

Stefon Diggs over 62.5 receiving yards (-110)

Bills vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay @ +425 With BetOnline

Bills vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Buffalo Bills -2.5 (-120)

The Buffalo Bills are arguably the hottest team in the league right now, and the best NFL sportsbooks have deservedly priced them as 2.5-point favorites against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Since their Week 13 bye, it’s been nothing but greatness from Allen and the Bills – turning what looked like a disastrous campaign into the AFC’s second seed, setting up a home clash against Patrick Mahomes in the divisional round.

The Chiefs haven’t looked the same offensively this year and it’s something Buffalo can take advantage of. They’ve got the home crowd on their side and all the momentum in the world.

Bills vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Josh Allen anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

It’s not a stretch to say that Josh Allen is looking like the best quarterback in the league at the minute. His triumphant display in the Wild Card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was more than enough proof that he’s absolutely desperate for success this postseason.

Allen has the most total touchdowns in the NFL this season, tallying an incredible 44 across both passing and rushing. This is six more than the second-best player in this category (Dak Prescott, 38).

He’s finally got the home game against Mahomes that he’s been dreaming off and it’d be no surprise to see the 27-year-old grab this opportunity with both hands and set up a conference championship tie with (likely) the Baltimore Ravens.

Bills vs Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Stefon Diggs over 62.5 receiving yards (-110)

Stefon Diggs is Allen’s favourite receiving target and the 30-year-old leads the team in touchdowns with eight catches in the end zone this year. He averaged 69.5 receiving yards per game this season.

On top of this, Diggs enjoyed a stellar performance in the Wild Card round with 52 yards in the air on seven catches. In six career games against the Chiefs, he’s averaged 70 receiving yards per game with a total of 420 on 30 receptions.

This line looks too low to me and it’s definitely worth testing the over on.