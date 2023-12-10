NFL

Bills News: Josh Allen Has Been Dominant In His Career At Arrowhead Stadium

Anthony R. Cardenas
They don’t play in the same division, but the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have become something of rivals over the past few of seasons. They have been two of the elite teams in the AFC since the downfall of the Patriots dynasty, and have met in massively important contests in recent memory, including twice in the postseason since 2021. They’ll meet again on Sunday in another game that holds plenty of implications, and the Chiefs are listed as just 1-point favorites.

Bills, Josh Allen Head Into KC As 1 Point Underdogs

The line seems small for a matchup of two teams that are in different places in the AFC standings. The Chiefs haven’t been their dominant selves this season, but are still 8-4 and well in control of their division and looking to move up in the overall standings in the conference. The shortcomings of the Bills has been well documented this season, and they sit at 6-6 after their first 12 games, territory that has been unfamiliar to them in recent years.

But perhaps the odds makers are simply looking at the Josh Allen factor. The former MVP candidate has had his struggles this season, especially on the turnover front, with the second-most interceptions of any quarterback behind Sam Howell. But he is still in his prime and dangerous as ever on any given play and in any given game, and he thrives when he plays against the Chiefs on the road.

Allen Has 12 Touchdowns In His Career At Arrowhead

Allen has been the starting quarterback for the Bills for four matchups inside Arrowhead Stadium during his six-year career, and there isn’t any opposing pass thrower who plays better inside the building. In those four games, which includes the playoffs, Allen has thrown 12 touchdowns and just 1 interception. He averages 315 passing yards and 61 rushing yards per game, and has an overall passer rating of 114.1.

And while his numbers are impressive enough to be called borderline dominant, his team is just 2-2 in those four contests, including 0-2 in the playoffs when it matters most. The Bills won the last time the two teams met, which was also in Arrowhead, by a score of 24-20 in October 2022.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
