Bills News: Joe Brady Is Buffalo’s New Offensive Coordinator

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Buffalo Bills suffered one of the more shocking losses of the 2023 NFL season on Monday night. They were defeated by the once-hapless Denver Broncos on a last-second field goal, ending a contest that was plagued with mistakes and self-inflicted wounds for Josh Allen and the home team. With the team at 5-5 and heavily underachieving based on expectations, a change needed to be made.

Bills Will Replace Ken Dorsey With Joe Brady

And while head coach Sean McDermott is safe for the day, Ken Dorsey is not. Dorsey was fired as the team’s offensive coordinator on Monday morning, relieving him of a position that he took over at the start of last season. Dorsey originally got the job by taking over for Brian Daboll when he left to be the Giants coach prior to 2022, but he had been on the Bills staff since 2019 as a QB coach and passing game coordinator.

While Allen has certainly had his accuracy issues that have led to leading the league in interceptions, the play calling has been under question ever since Dorsey took over the controls. The once-dynamic Buffalo offense has become stagnant at times, and the product looks vastly different from the one we saw under Daboll’s watch.

So where do the Bills go from here?

Brady Has Experience At The NFL Level

Taking Dorsey’s place for at least an interim basis is Joe Brady. Just 34 years old, Brady is in his second year with Buffalo having took over as the QB coach when Dorsey was promoted. He has experience as an offensive coordinator, as he spent two years in the same position with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021.

But his biggest accomplishment to date may have come at the collegiate level. For the 2019 season, Brady was the passing game coordinator for the LSU Tigers, who some have argued is one of the greatest college football teams ever assembled. Working with Joe Burrow and turning LSU into a powerhouse for the year gave Brady some pedigree, and he could become the long-term option for the Bills if he shows improvement for the rest of the 2023 season.

The next game for the Bills will be played this Sunday against the division rival New York Jets. They are currently listed as 7-point favorites.

Anthony R. Cardenas

