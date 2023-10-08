American Football

BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 5

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic

The BetUS NFL free bet is one of the biggest on the market with a $2500 betting offer on the table, that you could use for NFL Sunday week 5. Read on to see how you can claim this top offer today.

 Claim Now

BetUS Free Bet For NFL Sunday Week 5: Up to $2,500 Betting Offer

  1. Join BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free bets for NFL Sunday week 5

BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 5 (Oct 8, 2023)

If you are a NFL betting fan then having a BetUS sportsbook account is a must-have.

This leading online sportsbook have one of the best and BIGGEST opening welcome bonuses to claim – with their 100% deposit offer all the way up to $2500.

You can also use BetUS to place NFL bets in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set state rule that ban gambling in some areas.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

Here Are Some BetUS Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $2500 – Get $2500 free bet
  • Deposit $1000- Get $1000 free bet
  • Deposit $500- Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

How To Place A NFL Sunday Week 5 Bet With BetUS

Here’s how to place your first bet on the NFL at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL matches and markets and make a selection
  • Place your NFL bets

Why Sign-up With BetUS For NFL Week 5 Betting

BetUS have been servicing the American NFL betting public for over 30 years, so they are a brand and sportsbook you can fully trust.

Armed with the best NFL odds and all the popular markets on each game, then finding your NFL Sunday bets is easy.

In addition to the $2500 deposit bonus, there are many other big reasons to having a BetUS account. Firstly, you can use them to bet in ANY US State as they are based offshore and don’t have to follow the set regional gambling laws.

Next up, is they have a simple and quick joining process, with no KYC checks – so getting started has never been easier. Then add in some nice NFL existing customer offers to claim long after sign-up, then at BetUS they are dedicated to keeping their bettors happy.

Why Bet with BetUS for NFL Sunday Week 5?

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Massive sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
